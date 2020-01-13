Region 1 will have nine wrestlers compete at Tuesday's All-Star Duals high school wrestling event at Utah Valley University. Several more wrestlers from area schools will compete as well.
The annual event matches up some of the best wrestlers in each classification, providing matches that otherwise wouldn't happen in the state tournament.
This is the 20th edition of the All-Star Duals and the third time that there will be all-girls matches, the first of which was held in 2018.
There will be seven total girls matches with two Region 1 wrestlers, Northridge's Trinity Speredon and Layton's Kathleen Janis, participating.
On the boys side, Layton's Tyson Humpherys will wrestle in his fourth All-Star Dual and will attempt to win his fourth straight state championship later this season.
The wrestlers are split into teams based on their classification (6A, 5A and such) and there's also a team of wildcard entries as well.
Farmington's Austin Gillette is on the wildcard team and is the first Farmington High representative at the All-Star Dual.
Gillette will face Syracuse's Josh Rassi, who has a 22-0 record according to Trackwrestling.com.
Perhaps the most interesting matchup will be at 113 pounds, where Box Elder's Bridger Ricks takes on Layton's Quade Smith.
Both wrestlers won the 106-pound state championship in their respective classifications last season. Matches begin at 6:30 p.m.
Individual matchups:
106: Trenton Ward (Bear River) vs. Kyson Garcia (Mountain Ridge)
113: Quade Smith (Layton) vs. Bridger Ricks (Box Elder)
113: Will Korth (Morgan) vs. Brock Morris (Maple Mountain, wildcard)
120: Waylen Pentz (Morgan) vs. Marco Herrera (Bingham)
126: Jarett Jorgensen (Morgan) vs. Jacob Finlinson (Westlake)
132: Trinity Speredon (Northridge) vs. Lizzie Shunn (Westlake)
132: Mason Denton (Fremont) vs. River Wardle (Wasatch)
138: Tyson Humpherys (Layton) vs. Channing Warner (Juab)
152: Josh Rassi (Syracuse) vs. Austin Gillette (Farmington, wildcard)
152: Marcus Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont) vs. Cade Bowring (Juab)
160: Canyon Brann (Layton) vs. Cort Raddon (Beaver, wildcard)
160: Jeremy Evans (Viewmont) vs. Clayton Warr (Hurricane)
170: Maverik Skinner (Bear River) vs. Tate Willoughby (Delta)
182: Lucas Cochran (Box Elder) vs. Mason Christiansen (Bingham)
195: Kolton Kammeyer (Fremont) vs. Kadin Shin (Stansbury, wildcard)
220: Kathleen Janis (Layton) vs. Grace Montierth (Ridgeline)
285: Kellen Collier (Box Elder) vs. Jeshua Koch (Bear River)
285: Weston Warr (Fremont) vs. James Tomasi (Provo, wildcard)