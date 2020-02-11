With Utah state high school wrestling tournaments getting under way Wednesday, here's a rundown of what to expect in each classification.
6A
The 6A team race is Pleasant Grove's to lose. But Region 1 has a good chance at the runner-up spot.
Syracuse has 18 wrestlers in the tournament, including two middleweights who could compete for a state title in Jordan Davies (145 pounds, 30-5 record) and Josh Rassi (152, 35-1).
Davies has the tougher route in a weight class where he’s ranked third in 6A, according to USA WrestleUtah rankings. Rassi is the top-ranked 6A 152 pounder and he won the Division B championship at 152 in early February.
It wouldn't surprise anyone if Layton ends up leading the Region 1 pack.
The Lancers have three title favorites in Quade Smith (113, 30-6), Aidan Harris (120, 36-9) and Tyson Humpherys (138).
Fremont’s Mason Denton (132, 48-4) goes for his second consecutive title, Cal Christiansen (113, 35-12) won his divisional meet and could compete with Smith for a title and Corbin Platt (126, 31-9) is a top seed.
Weber’s Jacob Kashiwaeda (182, 33-4) and Kasen Mock (106, 8-2) took first in their respective weight classes at divisionals.
Northridge’s Hunter Swalberg (120, 42-4), a top seed, has a clear path to the finals where he could meet Aidan Harris.
Many Region 1 wrestlers were second at divisionals: Syracuse’s Sutton Brown (113, 30-4), Syracuse’s Austin Sales (120, 25-12), Syracuse’s Gunnar Brown (126, 30-9), Layton’s Jaron Priest (132, 18-11), Davis’ MaClaine Percival (138, 30-6), Weber’s Lee Woolsey (152, 33-9), Layton’s Canyon Brann (160, 28-8), Fremont’s Kolton Kammeyer (195, 30-9), Layton’s Ethan Duke (195, 16-16), Weber’s Bridger Harris (220, 30-10) and Fremont’s Weston Warr (285, 45-4).
5A
Box Elder brings back defending state champs Bridger Ricks (113, 32-2), Lucas Cochran (182, 35-2) and Caleb Marx (152, 40-11), all of whom are top seeds.
Two Bees wrestlers — Carson Lancaster (195, 17-14) and Kellen Collier (285, 33-6) — are No. 2 seeds. Region 5 champ Box Elder is sending 18 wrestlers to the tournament.
The team race likely comes down to Wasatch and Payson, who far outpace the rest of the field.
Individually, Farmington’s Austin Gillette (33-5), Jacob Waddoups and Parker Frasure are names to keep an eye on.
At divisionals, Waddoups (24-19) took second place at 106, Gillette finished third at 152 and Skyler Hall took second at 285.
Frasure, an unbeaten state champ in 2018, fractured the C2 vertebrae in his neck last year, missed most of last season, got cleared for wrestling two days before the divisional meet and made the second round of the state tournament.
This year, Frasure (31-4) won his divisional bracket at 132.
Viewmont has three state title contenders: Jeremy Evans (160, 38-3), Alex Zesiger (160, 26-8) and Marcus Espinoza-Owens (152, 28-5).
4A/3A
The 4A and 3A wrestling state tournaments begin Friday and end Saturday.
Morgan High has 20 state qualifiers and an outside shot of dethroning three-time defending 3A champion Juab.
The Trojans had six divisional champions — Will Korth (113, 33-4), Waylen Pentz (120, 35-4), Jarett Jorgensen (126, 43-3), Jarron Campbell (132, 36-12), Brennan Campbell (138, 14-18) and Ryker Keele (285, 21-13) — plus five second-placers.
Bear River had two divisional champions in Trenton Ward (106) and Maverik Skinner (160) as part of 25 qualifiers.
The Bears will be chasing Mountain Crest and Uintah in the 4A team race.