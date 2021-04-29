SYRACUSE — Comebacks from injuries and ailments are almost as much a part of sports as the sports themselves.
Wherever one goes, it’s easy to find the story of an athlete who’s returned to the playing field following a torn ACL, or broken ankle, or something in that realm.
Syracuse High boys soccer sophomore Quincy Gibson has a different kind of return-to-the-field story to tell these days, that of his twice-collapsed right lung.
“I think it was scary. I didn’t really know what it meant ... I didn’t know what would happen or anything,” Gibson said during a soccer practice in April.
Gibson had a complete spontaneous instance of a collapsed lung that sent him to Primary Children’s Hospital for surgery and a six-day stay there in January, followed by a collapse of the same lung in mid-March with another hospital visit, and numerous doctor visits and exams crunched in among that.
He’s back playing for the Titans’ JV team — he scored a goal Tuesday in the win against Roy — and has been practicing since early April.
THE FIRST TIME
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, a collapsed lung is what happens when air escapes the lung, filling the space between the lung and chest cavity, putting air pressure on the lung, making it difficult for the lung to expand, thus making it difficult to breathe.
Collapsed lungs can be caused by severe injuries to the lung or from something called “blebs,” a pocket of air that breaks open and sends air into the space around the lung.
Doctors told Gibson and his family that collapsed lungs aren’t uncommon in tall, growing males.
As for why that’s the case, the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s description of causes didn’t elaborate on why tall, thin males seem to have higher risks of collapsed lungs.
In mid-January, Gibson couldn’t breathe at basketball practice and felt pain in his chest during a drill.
His coach told him to sit out the rest of the drill, but Gibson never seemed to be able to catch his breath the rest of practice.
“Honestly I thought I might have COVID-19 or something, because I had like a shortness of breath. Then when I started running it felt like something was just moving in my chest, honestly I had no idea what it was,” Gibson said.
Later at home that night, Gibson was having more trouble breathing, trouble walking and trouble vocalizing his words, according to his mother, Amanda.
They went to an instant care clinic, where an irregular EKG result sent him to the ER, where doctors found he had something pretty serious: a complete spontaneous pneumothorax in his right lung, more commonly known as a collapsed lung.
Gibson was rushed in an ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he had surgery to repair the hole in his lung and spent the next six days.
Eventually he recovered enough to try out for the soccer team and play the first three games of the season.
THE SECOND TIME
Gibson got up early one morning for driver’s education and felt like he couldn’t breathe.
“We immediately took him back to Primary’s during the morning rush hour, which is not for the faint of heart, only to learn that his lung had collapsed a second time,” Amanda Gibson said.
The second time his lung collapsed, it wasn’t as severe and he was home after a day in the hospital.
The possibility it could happen again in his right lung or even his left is one Quincy Gibson has to live with, but he doesn’t sound like someone who’s paralyzed from fear because of the risk.
“Yeah, I’m obviously nervous, but I think I’m OK,” he said.
BACK TO THE TEAM
Gibson was cleared to come back to practice the Monday after spring break in April.
“Nobody touches Quincy at practice,” Syracuse’s coach, Taylor Allen, said both jokingly and seriously.
When the rest of the soccer team found out about Gibson’s plight in March, the captains formed an idea to wear wristbands during the Titans’ next game with Gibson’s name and jersey number (3) written on them.
They beat Fremont 1-0, and everyone held up three fingers after the goal was scored, goalkeeper Hayden Poll said.
Eventually, Gibson came back to practice and would sit, watch and be part of things.
In that time, Gibson became somewhat of a mascot and rallying point for the team, which has already set a single-season school record for wins with its 10-2 record (as of Wednesday) and is virtually assured a home playoff game next month at this pace.
“If Quincy can fight through one of his lungs collapsing, then we can fight through a game,” senior Tracen Jacobs said.