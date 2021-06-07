The high school boys soccer All-Star Games were held Saturday at Syracuse High School, and a handful of players from Weber and Davis counties got on the scoresheet for both teams.
The 6A game featured a combined team from Regions 1 and 2 playing against a combined team from Regions 3 and 4.
Both goals on the Region 1/2 team were scored by Weber players: Braden Bennett and Colby Lee.
During the second-half water break, the game recognized Jan Swift for this being his last game as a coach.
Swift, who was one of the coaches for the Region 1/2 team, left his post as Weber High head coach last month after coaching the Warriors to back-to-back state championships.
He told the Weber players the news right before the state title game, and after the Warriors beat Skyridge, a couple of the players said they wanted to “do it for Jan.”
The Region 1/2 team led 1-0 at one point before the Region 3/4 squad came back to win 5-2.
5A GAME
In the 5A game, the combined team from Regions 7 and 8 beat the combined Region 5/6 team by a score of 5-4.
The Region 5/6 team led 4-1 at halftime before the Region 7/8 team came back to win with four second-half goals.
Region 5 soccer players scored all four of the goals for their team. Ben Gladwell (Viewmont) scored twice, Box Elder’s Reggie Greer had one goal and Bountiful’s Dax Palmer scored the other.
Viewmont coach Spencer Keddington was one of the coaches for the Region 5/6 team.
The All-Star Games were organized by Syracuse coach Taylor Allen and Salem Hills athletic director Lee Gillie. According to Allen, this weekend's All-Star Games were the first for boys soccer in Utah since the 1990s.