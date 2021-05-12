KAYSVILLE — Most high school track meets in the state of Utah, including this week's Region 1 championships, are tracked with a live results website service called RunnerCard.
What typically happens is coaches and parents refresh RunnerCard's website throughout the day of a meet, seeing the results update in real time.
Wednesday, RunnerCard was slow to update, so by the time the meet's final race, the 4x400 relay, had begun, there was some uncertainty of where things stood in a particularly close Region 1 title race on both the boys and girls sides.
For example, Fremont High's girls team trailed Layton by a half-point heading into the 4x400 relay. The Silverwolves took third place, worth six points, and Layton went seventh in the relay, netting the Lancers three points.
It resulted in a 2 1/2-point region title win for Fremont, the school's first girls track region title since 2001, that wasn't really known until a few minutes later when the results filled out online.
"Our girls team this year is as strong as it's been since I've coached at Fremont," Fremont coach Duren Montgomery said.
The Fremont girls totaled 144.5 points, barely edging Layton and Davis, who both tied for second with 142.
The Silverwolves were propelled by four first-place finishes, three of them having to do with sophomore sprinter Amare Harlan, who won the 100 meters, the 200 and ran the anchor leg on the first-place 4x200 relay team.
Harlan broke the 12-second mark in the 100, clocking her win in 11.99 seconds. Fremont had a first-place finish from Hokulani Sagapolu in the javelin, and Sagapolu also took second in the discus and third in shot put.
"Pole vault was huge for us," Montgomery said. "We were only supposed to score two and we ended up scoring four there. The 100 hurdles, Sarah Taylor, she was supposed to finish seventh, she finished fourth, that's a huge margin right there. Then that 4x400 girls team right at the end, that was the difference maker."
There was no such region title-celebration hesitancy, however, once Roy High runner Colby Anderson crossed the finish line first, giving the Royals first place in the boys 4x400. His team knew (correctly) that the region title was theirs.
Anderson's comeback anchor leg of the 4x400 — he trailed the leaders by a few steps the first 300 meters — resulted in Roy winning that race by 0.04 seconds, and the whole team mobbed Anderson at the south end of Davis High's football stadium after he'd crossed the finish line.
"First 300, I was just kind of dying," Anderson said. "I was just not feeling good, but when I hit the last 100, it came to mind, I was like, 'This is for region, this isn't for myself,' so then I decided to run a little bit faster and it turned out OK for me."
It was the perfect cap to a meet that went pretty close to perfect for the Royals, who swept all four relay races and picked up three additional first-place finishes in the 100 meters from Parker Kingston, the 300 hurdles from Mason Thueson and javelin from Reese Jones.
They totaled 143.5 points, a comfortable-but-still-close distance ahead of Syracuse's 132.5 points. Roy won a boys track and field region championship in 2019 in 5A Region 5, but the last time the Royals — they're moving to Region 2 next year — won a Region 1 title was 1995.
"It was fun, I don't know what else to say about it," Anderson said.
SAUNDERS BREAKS 6A HIGH JUMP RECORD
Last week, Westlake's Elias Gerald broke the 6A state record in the boys high jump, clearing 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Syracuse's Connor Saunders knew that, so when he cleared 6 feet, 8 inches at Wednesday's region championships, he wanted the bar set at 6 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
And after the race official walked over to make sure the measurement was legitimate and official, Saunders did just that, setting the new 6A state record by clearing 6 feet, 10 1/2 inches in front of an impromptu crowd that had gathered by the south end of the football stadium.
Needless to say, Saunders won the Region 1 championship in the high jump and his new record sets up what should be an interesting showdown in the state meet for the 6A boys high jump title next week.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
GIRLS
100 meters: Amare Harlan, Fremont (11.99)
200: Amare Harlan, Fremont (25.31)
400: Sarah Wynn, Syracuse (57.95)
800: Meg Poll, Syracuse (2:19.76)
1600: Hope Preston, Davis (5:05.75)
3200: Emma Thornley, Layton (10:56.03)
100 hurdles: Kaitlyn Richins, Layton (14.97)
300 hurdles: Kaitlyn Richins, Layton (44.69)
4x100 relay: Weber, 49.49 (Maci Rackham, Ainsli Heap, Grace Connor, Monroe Jung)
4x200: Fremont, 1:48.04 (Camrey Martin, Megan Wood, Charlee Ortgiesen, Amare Harlan)
4x400: Davis, 4:04.57 (Hope Preston, Sydney Hedquist, Tessa Geisler, Melodee Waddoups)
4x800: Layton, 9:44.77 (Hailey Low, Emma Thornley, Makenna Dummer, Kathryn Oliphant)
Long jump: Abby Schofield, Syracuse (17-01)
High jump: Cortnie Barker, Syracuse (5-05)
Pole vault: Anna Olander, Davis (10-09)
Discus: Lia Katoa, Layton (133-00)
Shot put: Lia Katoa, Layton (38-11)
Javelin: Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont (117-03)
BOYS
100 meters: Parker Kingston, Roy (10.80)
200: Bryson Cortes, Syracuse (22.08)
400: Jaron Higgs, Clearfield (49.15)
800: Stockton Chugg, Fremont (1:57.95)
1600: Nicholas Murray, Layton (4:21.33)
3200: Nicholas Murray, Layton (9:29.92)
110 hurdles: Ryan Trane, Weber (14.52)
300 hurdles: Mason Thueson, Roy (39.72)
4x100 relay: Roy, 43.20 (Cade Harris, William Nordstrom, Ryker Howell, Parker Kingston)
4x200: Roy, 1:29.30 (William Nordstrom, Mason Thueson, Parker Kingston, Colby Anderson)
4x400: Roy, 3:25.93 (Chase McGraw, David Endicott, Mason Thueson, Colby Anderson)
4x800: Roy, 7:59.79 (Luke Crossley, David Endicott, Miles Hislop, Mitchell Johnson)
Long jump: Hunter Ropelato, Weber (21-03.25)
High jump: Connor Saunders, Syracuse (6-10.5)
Pole vault: Parker Sagers, Syracuse (15-03)
Discus: Tyler Poole, Layton (160-01)
Shot put: Jacob Palmer, Fremont (47-05)
Javelin: Reese Jones, Roy (158-03)
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS
1. Fremont, 144.5
T2. Davis, 142
T2. Layton, 142
4. Syracuse, 121.5
5. Northridge, 45
6. Roy, 44
7. Weber, 43
8. Clearfield, 17
BOYS
1. Roy, 143.5
2. Syracuse, 132.5
3. Davis, 111
4. Fremont, 108.5
5. Layton, 77.5
6. Weber, 65
7. Clearfield, 35
8. Northridge, 29