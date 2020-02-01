BOUNTIFUL — Sporting an AC/DC warm-up jacket, Davis High sophomore Lauryn Hall looked like a rock star.
And she performed like one during the Region 1 swimming championship Saturday at South Davis Recreation Center.
The speedy 15-year-old raced to three event titles but, in a Groundhog Day moment, Weber High won the overall girls crown for the second straight year and Davis was the boys winner for the third consecutive time.
Hall captured all three of her titles in the opening two hours of the meet before helping the Darts to a second-place slot in the last event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“I’m on top of the world right now. I love it. It’s awesome. The competition, the thrill of everything. This is amazing,” Hall said.
She finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.53), 100-yard butterfly (1:01.73) and was one leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay team with a time of 1:55.78.
“I classify myself as a sprinter. Anything after about 200 I die on, but I’m working on it,” Hall said. “I’ve been swimming since I was 8. I owe all of my success to the coaches who brought me up and built me to where I am today.”
Weber won the girls trophy with a massive team total of 536 points, while Davis was the runner-up — also like last year — totaling 396 points.
“I knew it was going to be back and forth with Davis and us the whole meet and it was,” 28-year Weber coach Bill Cruff said. “There is a combination of girls from last year and some new.
“We have a lot of depth and a lot of girls who pushed each other and worked real hard this year,” he said.
Berlin Anderson was a multiple winner for Weber, taking the title in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.79) and was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay coming in at 3:49.55.
Other Weber winners were Kamryn Nye in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.67) and Sophia Traher, a repeat titleist from last year in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.38).
Syracuse claimed third in the girls division, followed by Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Clearfield and Roy.
On the boys side, Davis led the way with 454 points, while Weber was second at 409, yet another Groundhog grouping at the top of the heap from a year ago.
“The good thing is we’re not losing hardly anyone this next year,” Davis coach Kit Barker said. “So next year’s team, we’re hoping for a double.”
Davis had never won boys title until Barker came on the scene five years ago and now has a trifecta.
“We were expecting this. We were hoping our girls could pull something off, but Weber has a really strong girls team,” Barker said.
Davis won all four spots in the boys 50-yard freestyle, led by Ben E. Landheim with a time of 23.12, and had to move a fifth sprinter, Sam Carlson, to a different race because only four swimmers can place in any one event.
“We moved Sam to the 200 free and he placed second there, allowing all four of our guys to place in the 50 free,” Barker said.
Carlson, a 14-year old freshman, still won three events, taking the 100-yard freestyle (48.50) and was part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.40) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.82) teams.
“The older kids push me because they sprint a lot faster, but I can push them at times too,” Carlson said.
Landheim was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, also making him a three-time winner.
Layton placed third in the boys division, followed by Syracuse, Fremont, Roy, Northridge and Clearfield.