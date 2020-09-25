ROY — Roy High football beat up Northridge in the second half and rushed for six touchdowns to remain unbeaten this season in a 50-31 win Friday.
Cade Harris scored on a pair of 5-yard rushing scores in the first half and a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown, the latter of which put the Royals (7-0, 5-0 Region 1) up 50-17 in the fourth quarter.
Parker Kingston ran in touchdowns of 72 and 26 yards for Roy, and Izzy Gordon added rushing scores of 3 and 1 yards.
Bryce Hughes converted long touchdown runs of 80 and 62 yards for Northridge (0-7, 0-5). Hughes hit Brooks Ashton for a 42-yard passing score as time expired in the first half to make it 22-14. Hughes also punched in a 5-yard plunge with seven seconds left in the game for the final margin.
DAVIS 42, SYRACUSE 6
SYRACUSE — Chance Trujillo threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on just nine completions as Davis handled Syracuse.
David Spjut hauled in 252 of those yards on six catches, including touchdowns of 67 and 84 yards in the first quarter for Davis (6-1, 4-1 Region 1). Spencer Ferguson rushed 24 times for 156 yards and 4-yard plunge in the third quarter.
Trujillo connected with Jake Maw for a 45-yard score and carried in a 3-yard TD for a 28-0 halftime lead. Caden Blackner capped the Davis scoring with a 9-yard rushing score late in the third quarter.
Trevor Drake scored on a 1-yard keeper in the third quarter to get Syracuse (1-6, 1-4) on the board.
BONNEVILLE 24, WOODS CROSS 17
WOODS CROSS — Kord Shaw scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Bonneville to a region win at Woods Cross.
Shaw scored on two 1-yard runs, first to get Bonneville (6-1, 3-0 Region 5) on the board in the first quarter and to give the Lakers a 14-0 lead with 5:26 left in the first. Kamen Best hit Reiss Greybeal for an 55-yard pitch-and-catch score and Jayden Lockwood booted a 25-yard field goal.
Austin Bradley kicked three field goals for Woods Cross (0-7, 0-3). Carston Naegle tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Luke Dastic in the second quarter, followed by a two-point conversion.
CLEARFIELD 17, FARMINGTON 14
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield kicked a field goal midway through the fourth quarter to beat Farmington in a matchup forced by quarantine.
Clearfield (2-5) scored on a first-quarter, 9-yard run by Joshua Qualls and an 80-yard pass from Bransen Simper to Nixon Daily in the third quarter.
Farmington (2-5) answered with touchdowns in the second and third quarters to make it 14-14 before the decisive field goal.
Clearfield and Farmington scheduled the non-region game late in the week after their scheduled region opponents — Layton and Viewmont, respectively — entered two-week quarantine due to positive COVID-19 results on their rosters.
OGDEN 28, UINTAH 21
VERNAL — Ogden took a 21-7 lead into halftime in a win at Uintah marred by ejections to Ogden’s top running back and head coach.
Adam Burgerson returned an interception 11 yards to get Ogden (5-2, 3-1 Region 10) on the board in the first quarter. Logan Shobe added an 11-yard scoring run to put the Tigers up 14-0 in the first.
Uintah (0-7, 0-4) answered with a 55-yard touchdown run and Shobe and Ogden head coach Erik Thompson each were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected after the play.
Ogden added a Jaice Holt 10-yard pass to Isaac Wilson and a 25-yard pass to Holt from receiver Enrique Gomez.
STANSBURY 70, BEN LOMOND 7
STANSBURY PARK — Stansbury blitzed Ben Lomond for a 49-0 halftime lead.
Ben Lomond (2-5, 0-4 Region 10) got a touchdown run from Ryan Alvarez to get on the scoreboard.
GREEN CANYON 27, BEAR RIVER 26
GARLAND — Green Canyon tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left to send Bear River to its third region loss.
Kace Jones rushed for 226 yards, scoring two rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversions for Bear River (3-4, 0-3 Region 11). Jones scored from 4 yards out to give Bear River a 10-7 lead with 1:15 left in the first half. He then plunged in from 3 yards out, then converted the two-point try with 8:51 in the game to put BR up 18-14.
Chance Udy added a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:16 left in the game. Jones again converted a two-point play to give BR a 26-20 lead, setting up the late-game drama.
Josh Payne threw 7 of 12 for 144 yards for the Bears.
All Green Canyon (4-3, 2-1) touchdowns came on passing plays.
BASEBALL
OGDEN — Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) finished a perfect 15-0 regular season in 2A baseball by blasting American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in two games of a doubleheader Friday at Lindquist Field.
In a 15-5 run-rule decision, Ty Olsen, Nate Smith and Braden Parmley totaled three hits each. Parmley drove in three runs and also got the win on the mound, throwing four innings of five-hit, five-run ball with seven strikeouts.
In a 13-6 win, Olsen and Smith again totaled three hits while Ayden Schwindt drove in four runs. Smith struck out 12 on the mound in 5 ⅓ innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
JUAN DIEGO 5, BEN LOMOND 1
DRAPER — Alli Jenson netted the lone goal for Ben Lomond (1-11, 1-8 Region 10) in a region loss at Juan Diego.