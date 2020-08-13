ROY — Things are going to look real different for Roy High’s football team.
There’s a new artificial turf field, new stripes on the helmets and, according to head coach Fred Fernandes, a new identity to the team.
“We are going to be a little bit of a remodel so to speak. A new offense, replacing 10 defensive starters, so yeah, there’s a lot of unknown right now, but I’m really excited to see what we can turn out to be,” Fernandes said.
This is the result of a very eventful offseason that saw three-year starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (Corner Canyon) and returning defensive starters Jaden Harris (Ridgeline) and Crew Ross (Layton) transfer out of the program.
The transfers dealt a big blow to a team that already has low participation numbers, but the goal is to make the impact of that blow seem more like a first-round jab.
The offensive remodel Fernandes talked about will morph a balanced offense into more of a run-heavy one.
“I’ve done it before. All my teams at Northridge, as much as we threw the ball, we were a run-first team back then and, so yeah, it’s not gonna be anything new to me, but I think it’ll be a different look for Roy High,” Fernandes said.
The Royals have senior running back Izzy Gordon, who’s the best running back north of Salt Lake City and quite possibly one of the best in the state.
Gordon missed the first three games last year and still rushed for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns on 8.7 yards per carry.
They have receiver/kick returner Cade Harris back. He totaled 1,701 all-purpose yards last year with four interceptions on defense.
Opposing defenses, at the very least, have to plan for those two, which could open up spots on the field for other Royals to break out.
On top of that, remember that Fernandes is a shrewd riverboat gambler and nobody’s lead against Roy is safe (see Roy-Fremont 2019, among many examples, when RHS came back from 14 down in the fourth quarter to win).
“I think a reasonable goal for us is to compete for a region title and make a run at state. We’re definitely underdogs in our region and underdogs for 6A, but that’s what we like,” Gordon said.
The question, even before Dart left, was always going to be on the offensive line, which lost college players Justin Kirkland (Dixie State) and Cormac Boyer (Snow College).
That will be a mostly new group that’s helped by the addition of Bonneville transfer Tyke Hepner.
“I’m confident in our O-line this year. I think they’ll be good, they’re a pretty solid group,” Gordon said.
Parker Kingston, a junior who was the second-leading receiver last year, takes over at quarterback and is more of a dual-threat instead of a pocket quarterback.
If anyone remembers Region 1 last year, they might remember that dual-threat quarterbacks (Syracuse’s Bridger Hamblin and Weber’s Kohl Hogan, specifically) absolutely teed off on opposing defenses.
“When we first started with him, when we first found out Jaxson was leaving, I was like alright, I knew Parker could be good, he just needed the work,” Cade Harris said. “So I’ve been working with him since March, as soon as we’ve been able to go outside. We’ve been going to other high schools and throwing, trying to do that as much as we can.
“He’s come a long way, gotten a lot better and I think he’ll be pretty good for us.”
There’s no doubt the Royals can score points. That’ll happen when there’s two Division I-caliber players like Gordon and Harris on the field. They’ve also probably got the best kicker in the region, junior Britton Watts. Watts is 12 of 12 on field goal attempts in his two years with the Royals, and 81 of 85 on extra points.
Defense will be a big question. Harris is the only returning starter there and Gordon is coming in to play safety. It’ll be somewhat of a patchwork defense that Fernandes aims to aid by not having the offense go light speed all the time.
“Maybe even shorten the game in some instances, limit offensive possessions for the opponent and being able to score offensively is the key,” he said.
Transfers and changes made for a crazy offseason (even without COVID-19) that was already mired in hard feelings by the school administration and coaches toward Region 1.
Some discontent stems from the Region 1 coaches postseason meeting after last season, where some of the Roy coaches publicly and privately expressed feelings that players had been overlooked for region awards.
From last season, Roy’s administration feels the $1,400 fine it incurred for not fielding a sophomore football team was unfair. Roy opted out of sophomore football, citing low participation numbers and safety concerns.
The other seven Region 1 principals approved the fine and the region handbook clearly spelled out that a fine was in the cards for not fulfilling a previously scheduled game.
It’s also not a secret that Roy’s administration wants to go back to 5A and out of Region 1, stemming from Roy’s other sports teams that have mostly finished at or near the bottom in Region 1 since the most-recent realignment. Two years ago, Roy’s principal and athletic director asked the UHSAA to keep Roy in 5A Region 5, but that plea fell on deaf ears.
Roy is the fourth-smallest 6A school in the state with 1,834 students, according to Oct. 1, 2019, enrollment figures.
The next round of realignment hearings start next week.
WHAT’S NEWThe turf field is new. So long to one of the nicest grass fields in the state, made nicer each home game by an impeccable landscaping and painting job.
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 7-4 (5-2 Region 1). Beat Northridge 45-27 in the first round of the playoffs, lost 66-45 at American Fork in the second round.
2020 strength of schedule: 44-55 (.444). The toughest games are all on the road: at Fremont, at Davis, at Weber.
Players to watch: Izzy Gordon (RB/S), Cade Harris (WR/KR/DB), Parker Kingston (QB), Mason Thueson (WR/S), Britton Watts (K)
Returning starters: 7 (5 offense, 1 defense, 1 kicker)
Strength/weakness: Skill players on offense/Depth
NOTESFernandes is credited with 149 coaching wins in his career, according to prep football historian George Felt. But he’s missed three games the last two seasons — two in 2018 after surgery, one in 2019 due to suspension — meaning defensive coordinator Eric Jones might actually have a 3-0 record as an interim/acting head coach.
Roy is 32-23 all-time against Weber and 7-11 all-time against Fremont, though the Royals have beaten FHS six times in a row.
SCHEDULEAug. 14: at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Dixie, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at Fremont*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: Layton*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Davis*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Weber*, 7 p.m.
* - Region 1 game