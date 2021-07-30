ROY — For the most part, Roy head football coach Fred Fernandes said things aren’t changing around the program too much in 2021. The Royals have about 70 players in the program, a number that’s held steady in recent years, and the offensive/defensive schemes aren’t seeing much change either.
The big change is who Roy will line up against this summer and fall: the Salt Lake County teams of Region 2 instead of the neighbors in Weber and Davis County.
The reasoning, presented last fall by school and district personnel, was that Region 2 would be more competitive for all of the school’s sports and the district supported the extra travel to Salt Lake County.
“I think it’s gonna be refreshing to play new teams. It’s a region full of really good guys as coaches and I think we will fit right in there socioeconomically,” Fernandes said. “The travel’s gonna be a pain in the butt a little bit, but then I’m gonna miss our Region 1 rivalries that we’ve had.”
Normally, Region 2 teams are first to be knocked out of the 6A playoffs in most sports. Football’s a different story. Kearns is 51-15 since the start of the 2015 season with four straight outright or shared region championships.
After five total wins from 2015-19, West is 13-9 the past two seasons including a 9-3 mark last year with an epic 44-38 win at Roy in the playoffs thanks to a walk-off kick return for touchdown.
“Bitter,” quarterback Parker Kingston said about the season’s ending.
Region 2 is anything but a pushover in football and Roy learned that firsthand last season, though the team enters 2021 as a definite contender for the R2 crown.
The Royals did keep some Region 1 games, namely rival Fremont in the second game and a date with Clearfield that will be played at Utah State as part of a doubleheader.
They’ve beaten the Silverwolves seven times in a row now.
“It’s always a big rivalry. You see how many people come to it; its a big deal,” linebacker Cooper Valencia said.
But for the next two years, the schedule has Kearns, West, Hunter, Granger, Cyprus and Taylorsville on it instead of Weber, Layton, Davis, Syracuse and everyone else.
This season, there were a couple of main challenges facing the team. On offense, it’s finding a way to somewhat replace the uber-talented skill players the Royals had last year in Cade Harris (now at Air Force), Izzy Gordon (Utah State) and Mason Thueson (Southern Utah).
That’s the thing. There’s no way to adequately replace those three, particularly Harris — he was an impact player on offense, defense and special teams — and Gordon, the best running back in Northern Utah last year by a wide margin.
Another challenge?
“Leadership,” Fernandes said. “We gotta have some real leaders step up; we lost really good ones last year.”
A sophomore running back named Kobe Bennett has been earning high praise by Fernandes and Kingston. The receivers, including Ethan Ecker and Izic Muniz, have some experience but not a ton.
Both Fernandes and Kingston think the skill players are capable of playing well. It’s just a matter of getting past the hurdles of inexperience.
“I feel like our running back has a big hole to fill, our wide receivers too. But I feel like they’ll do a good job,” Valencia said.
Valencia anchors a defense that lost some of its main playmakers and a defense that’s been in a lot of high-scoring games the past two years against Region 1’s offenses.
Kingston, who threw 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions last season, said the thing he’s stressed this year is getting timing down with the new receivers. Timing helped a “ton” last season between him and Harris.
“We just gotta build up the younger receivers to get them to know the route concepts and know how to run them right and stuff,” Kingston said.
WHAT’S NEW
Region 2.
QUOTABLE
“We need the young kids to step up big time this year. Big time,” Kingston said.
“This is the tallest team I’ve ever had, a lot of youngsters coming in that are tall,” Fernandes said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 8-2, 6-1 Region 1. Roy was co-Region 1 champs. The Royals lost to West 44-38 in the 6A playoffs when the Panthers returned a kickoff for a touchdown with no time left after Roy had tied the score.
2021 strength of schedule: 38-65 (.369). The brutal stretch comes in September, facing Kearns, West and Farmington in back-to-back-to-back weeks.
Players to watch: Parker Kingston (QB), Cooper Valencia (LB), Kobe Bennett (RB), Ethan Ecker (WR/DB), Colby Dickson (WR/S)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense
Strength/weakness: Quarterback/Depth and experience
NOTES
Kingston verbally committed to Air Force earlier in July as a quarterback. At 5-foot-10, Kingston is undersized at quarterback, but that might not be an issue in the Falcons’ triple-option offense where his speed could give defenses another player to focus on. Since he committed to Air Force, Kingston has received an offer from BYU.
As part of the Region 2 schedule, Roy will face both Kearns and Cyprus for the first time in school history.
The Royals have played a total of 12 games ever against their current Region 2 foes. They’re 2-2 against West, 2-1 against Granger, 1-2 against Hunter and 1-1 against Taylorsville all-time.
Last year, Roy kept up its recent trend of winning or sharing region titles in even-numbered years (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020).
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 13: Jordan
Aug. 20: at Fremont
Aug. 27: vs. Clearfield, 8 p.m. at Utah State
Sept. 3: at Hunter*
Sept. 10: at West*
Sept. 16: Kearns (KJZZ)*
Sept. 24: Farmington
Oct. 1: at Cyprus*
Oct. 7: Granger*
Oct. 13: Taylorsville*
* — Denotes Region 2 game