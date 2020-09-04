ROY — On paper, Friday night’s contest between Roy and Layton seemed like a mismatch of epic proportions.
And on the field, well, that’s exactly the way it played out.
The unbeaten Royals dispatched of the winless Lancers with ease, rolling to a 35-6 victory at Ernest F. Durbano Field.
“We just treated them like any other team,” running back Izzy Gordon said. “We prepared as hard as we could and stayed focused the whole entire week. We can’t just not take them serious because of their record. They have some really talented players and we stayed locked in the whole week and that’s what helped us get the win tonight.”
The Royals methodically carved up the Lancer defense right out of the gate, scoring on all four of its possessions in the first half. Layton, meanwhile, was unable to find any traction offensively.
Gordon and quarterback Parker Kingston kept the Lancers on their heels as they rolled up 318 yards of total offense in the first half, including 146 rushing yards from Gordon on 18 carries. He finished the evening with 156 yards on the ground as the Royals only needed two second half attempts from him.
“My O-line just did an outstanding job like they did last week and the week before, and the week before that,” Gordon said. “They’ve been on a roll. All credit goes to them. I can’t do anything without them.”
Gordon put the initial Royal points on the scoreboard at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter, capping a 13-play opening possession drive by going untouched into the end zone on a 15-yard sweep.
The youthful Lancers — who list only six seniors on their roster — ran only 17 offensive plays in the first half, accumulating 53 yards of offense. The Royals, on the other hand, ran 39 plays from scrimmage.
Kingston scored the second touchdown of the night early in the second quarter on a 2-yard quarterback keeper to make it 14-0. He then added to the lead on Roy’s next possession, taking it himself again, this time from 17 yards.
With 26 seconds left in the second period, Roy tacked on to the lead as Kingston rolled left and threw back across the field to Gordon for a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown to widen the margin to 28-0 at the break.
Sophomore Cooper Valencia capped Roy’s scoring at the 8:45 mark of the third period on a 5-yard touchdown plunge.
Layton broke through with a touchdown early in the final stanza. A pair of penalties pushed the ball inside the Roy 10-yard line before Sione Vailahi punched into the end zone from the 3.
“I feel good, but there’s still a lot of things we can do better and correct ourselves on so we’ve just got to keep getting better and letting this train roll,” Gordon said.
Meanwhile, the road doesn’t get an easier for Layton as it travels to Davis next week to face another unbeaten opponent.