The price for not playing seven sophomore football games? $1,400.
That's how much Roy High was fined in August after the school informed Region 1 it wouldn't be able to field a sophomore football team for seven region football games this fall, according to Weber School District spokesman Lane Findlay. The region principals voted 7-1 in favor of fining RHS.
Roy's football program has low turnout this fall and coaches are concerned about player safety. They didn't want sophomores playing four quarters of football during a Thursday game, then coming back Friday to contribute as part of the varsity team.
Findlay said that the program has 47 players in it, a figure relayed to him by RHS principal Matt Williams. Some Roy coaches will put the turnout between 57 and 65, though.
Ever since the 2014 state runner-up season, the Royals have slowly lost participation numbers in football and if the trend continues, they'll be looking at a similar fine next year.
The money comes out of RHS's athletic budget and is being used to help fund travel to makeup games for the seven other region schools, many of whom anticipated the Royals not being able to field a sophomore team and scheduled opponents back in the summer.
The fine is $200 for each forfeited game, which added up to $1,400 due to seven games being forfeited.
FIRST FOOTBALL RPI RANKINGS RELEASED
The Utah High School Activities Association released its first Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings for football on Monday morning. The UHSAA is scheduled to release its first prep volleyball RPI rankings on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Here's where area football teams stand.
6A: Syracuse is the only team to crack the top 10, coming in at sixth. Roy is 11th, Weber is 15th, Davis is 19th, Fremont is 20th, Layton is 22nd, Northridge is 24th and Clearfield is dead-last at 27th.
5A: Woods Cross and Farmington check in at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively ahead of their Friday matchup. Region 5's next-highest team is Bonneville at 14th, followed by Box Elder at 16th, Bountiful at 21st and Viewmont at 23rd.
4A: Ogden, despite its 1-4 record, comes in as a No. 7 seed thanks to the highest opponent winning percentage of any 4A team (the Tigers' foes are a combined 19-5). Bear River is eighth. Ben Lomond is dead-last at 22nd.
3A: Morgan (4-0) is ranked second, hindered by a combined 4-15 record from its opponents.
2A: Layton Christian is 12th out of 13 teams.
FREMONT, BYU ALUM FISHBURN QUALIFIES FOR KORN FERRY TOUR
Patrick Fishburn, a Fremont High and BYU golf alumnus, won the Canada Life Championship on Sunday in Ontario, securing a top 10 finish for the season on the PGA TOUR Canada.
The top-10 finish — Fishburn ended up in fifth with CA$ 81,140 in season earnings — ensures Fishburn will be able to play next season on then Korn Ferry Tour, which is one step below the PGA Tour.
Fishburn finished the tournament with a score of 21-under-par, three shots above the second-place finisher. Fishburn fired rounds of 66, 65, 64 and 64 on the par 70 course.