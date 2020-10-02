Roy High football clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title by running past Clearfield with 34 unanswered points after the Falcons went up 7-0 early, winning 41-14 on Friday night.
Parker Kingston threw three touchdown passes for Roy (8-0, 6-0 Region 1) — 31 yards to Cade Harris, 32 yards to Ethan Ecker and 16 yards to Mason Thueson. Kingston kept a rushing TD for 20 yards, Izzy Gordon had his own 20-yard rushing score, and Harris scored from 82 yards out on a jet sweep.
Bransen Simper threw a 3-yard score to Brad Howell in the first quarter. By the time Kai Wirth punched in a 1-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, it was 34-14.
BOX ELDER 20, WOODS CROSS 17
BRIGHAM CITY — Luke Hyde scored on a 4-yard run to give Woods Cross a 17-6 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter, then Parker Buchanan tossed two touchdown passes to bring Box Elder back for the win.
Box Elder (4-4, 4-0 Region 5) took a 6-3 lead into halftime thanks to a reverse-pass, Cooper Stevenson 34-yard toss to Parker Buchanan late in the second. Buchanan hit River Olsen from 22 yards out in the third, then tossed a 46-yard game-winner to Carson Arnold with 2:13 left in the game.
Austin Bradley opened the scoring with a second-quarter field goal, then DaShaud Seymour ripped an 80-yard run to put Woods Cross (0-8, 0-4) up 10-6 early in the third.
SYRACUSE 14, NORTHRIDGE 10
LAYTON — Chandler Christensen scored on a 40-yard run with 3:52 in the game to lift Syracuse to a win at Northridge.
Daxton Faddis scored on a 2-yard run to pull Syracuse (2-6, 2-4 Region 1) to a 7-7 tie early in the third quarter.
Amaree McDaniel scored on a 3-yard plunge to give Northridge (0-8, 0-6) a 7-0 lead at halftime. Zach Smith booted a 42-yard field goal to put Northridge up 10-7 late in the third quarter.
BOUNTIFUL 41, FREMONT 28
PLAIN CITY — Boston Malmrose threw four touchdown passes and Bountiful put the hurt on Fremont in a non-region game.
Malmrose threw three of them to Brooks Fornelius, who finished with five catches for 129 yards for Bountiful (4-4). Malmrose was 10 of 15 for 221 yards. Mitch Moldre rushed in two scores and totaled 72 yards on the ground.
Kyler Kotter rushed for two touchdowns, including a 55-yarder, for Fremont (3-4) on the way to 111 rushing yards. Cannon Kofford threw fourth-quarter touchdowns to Hayden Hall and Trapper Behm.
BEAR RIVER 21, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
HYRUM — Bear River scored twice in the fourth quarter to secure its first region win in a shutout at Mountain Crest (1-7, 0-4 Region 11).
Kace Jones got Bear River (4-4, 1-3) on the board in the third quarter with a 3-yard plunge. Chance Udy scampered in from 12 yards out early in the fourth. Josh Payne hit Gabe Dwaileebe for an 82-yard touchdown pass to seal the win with 4:40 left in the game.
MORGAN 49 JUAN DIEGO 28
DRAPER — Morgan trailed 21-7 at the 7:51 mark in the second quarter, then reeled off four straight touchdowns to take a 35-21 lead at the half to beat Juan Diego (3-5, 1-2 Region 13).
Ryder Lish threw for two Morgan (3-2, 2-0) touchdowns and ran for two more. Tanner Belinski rushed for three Trojan scores, including touchdown runs of 82 yards and 62 yards. Nick Despain and Jimmy Savage caught Lish’s scoring strikes.
DUCHESNE 41, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 8
LAYTON — Layton Christian (1-6, 0-3 2A North) scored on a touchdown pass and two-point conversion run with under a minute to play in a region loss to undefeated Duchesne.
GIRLS SOCCER
OGDEN 5, CEDAR VALLEY 0
OGDEN — Grace Pulley scored a brace and Ogden clinched the Region 10 title outright with a shutout win over Cedar Valley.
Chloe Lindquist, Adelyn Bower and Neveah Peregrina each netted for Ogden (13-1, 11-0 Region 10). Tori Kalista assisted two scores while Aya Obayashi assisted once. Allison Collingwood earned the clean sheet.
MORGAN 6, GRANTSVILLE 1
GRANTSVILLE — Corrine Henderson netted a brace as Morgan won at Grantsville. Addy Adams, Jayda Jones, Caroline Owen and Emily Edgington also netted for Morgan (12-2, 6-2 Region 13).
VOLLEYBALL
OGDEN 3, CEDAR VALLEY 1
OGDEN — Rachel Davis tallied three kills, three aces and 37 assists to lead Ogden to a four-set win over Cedar Valley: 23-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20. Rees Bockwoldt added 19 kills and five digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
OGDEN — Farmington High won team titles in both girls and boys cross country at the Region 5 championships Friday at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
Bountiful runners took first place individually in both races: Trisha Thompson for the girls and Dalton Mortensen for the boys.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL
1. Trisha Thompson, Bountiful, 19:11.5
2. Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, 19:19.2
3. Sammi Stewart, Bountiful, 19:22.8
4. Sienna Barton, Bonneville, 19:26.7
5. Kambree Cragun, Box Elder, 19:29.9
6. Marianne Barber, Farmington, 19:32.2
7. Chloe Christy, Farmington, 19:36.0
8. Nicole Calvin, Farmington, 19:38.1
9. Tessa Buswell, Woods Cross, 19:46.9
10. Brynn Rees, Viewmont, 19:52.4
GIRLS TEAM
1. Farmington, 35
2. Bountiful, 44
3. Box Elder, 89
4. Bonneville, 104
5. Viewmont, 127
6. Woods Cross, 146
BOYS INDIVIDUAL
1. Dalton Mortensen, Bountiful, 15:02.4
2. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 15:28.7
3. Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, 15:38.5
4. Nick Siddoway, Farmington, 15:38.8
5. Britton Austin, Farmington, 15:40.8
6. Isaac Halverson, Farmington, 15:42.0
7. Simon Mitchell, Farmington, 15:44.9
8. Landon Bott, Woods Cross, 15:50.2
9. Ryan Bennett, Farmington, 15:51.1
10. Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 15:53.2
BOYS TEAM
1. Farmington, 24
2. Woods Cross, 54
3. Bountiful, 57
4. Viewmont, 128
5. Box Elder, 128
6. Bonneville, 178