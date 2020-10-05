Roy High's football team is quarantined after three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the program were reported within a 14-day period.
But it's a retroactive quarantine, so to speak, meaning this week's game against Weber is canceled, but it may be rescheduled for next week.
According to Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay, Roy's program already had a positive COVID-19 test last week, so the team's quarantine period is effective from its last known exposure to that person.
Roy's third positive test was made known to the district on Monday, so all 81 players and 13 coaches, a handful of whom are teachers, are now quarantined. According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, at least one of the coaches on the team has tested positive.
Health department guidelines suggest quarantining an entire classroom/team when there are three or more confirmed positive cases in a school setting.
According to Findlay, none of the three people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at last week's game against Clearfield.
Findlay said the team is eligible to return from quarantine on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
There are several prep football games being played the next day, Oct. 14, the Wednesday before many schools have fall break.
Rescheduling the Weber-Roy game for next week is possible, though in recent years, both programs have decided against playing during the fall break week, opting for one week's rest before the playoffs start.
This year's edition of the Roy-Weber game was more highly anticipated than normal. Roy (8-0, 6-0 Region 1) has already clinched at least a share of the Region 1 championship and would've been playing for an outright title.
Weber (6-1, 5-1) is in second place in the region standings and with a win, would've won a share of the region title as well.
Later Monday, another area prep sports team was quarantined. The Syracuse High volleyball team is quarantined for two weeks, according to a source close to the program.
The Titans were scheduled to host first-place Region 1 team Fremont on Tuesday. It's unclear if any of their postponed matches will be rescheduled.