Two more Northern Utah high schools are joining an already big list of those scrapping grass football fields for artificial turf.
Roy and Syracuse high schools are each getting artificial turf fields that will be completed in time for the start of football season scheduled for Aug. 15.
The pivot to turf fields is spurred by the introduction of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport in Utah, which puts the onus on schools to have multi-use athletic facilities.
Construction has begun at Syracuse High's field.
According to a purchasing memorandum shown to the Davis School District Board at its April 7 meeting, Syracuse's project has a guaranteed maximum price of $1,583,631.
A general contractor for Roy's field has recently been selected through a bid process and subcontractor bids are due this week, Weber School District spokesman Lane Findlay said. A cost estimate will come after subcontractor bids but, Findlay notes, the district's other artificial installations were around $700,000.
Findlay says the scheduled completion date at Roy will be Aug. 1.
This spring was the first season where boys and girls lacrosse played as sanctioned sports in the state. Both Box Elder and Bear River high schools had sanctioned teams in a region with the five Cache Valley schools.
The Weber and Davis school districts opted to play lacrosse as a club sport in 2020 with the intention of joining the group of sanctioned teams in 2021.
Many lacrosse teams in the area have played at city parks or wherever fields are available off-campus.
Roy had the option to go to an artificial turf field last year when Bonneville, Fremont and Weber all had turf fields installed, but the school wanted to keep its grass for one more season.
All six Weber County high schools will now have artificial turf fields starting this fall, once Roy's field is finished.
Once Syracuse's turf field is complete, that will leave Bountiful High as the only high school in the Davis School District with a grass field.