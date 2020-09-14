So far, the Utah High School Activities Association plans to host state playoffs this fall and, as of Monday, all three major team sports now have RPI rankings released.
Here's a brief overview of where area teams stand.
GIRLS SOCCER
Davis (No. 2), Layton (No. 3) and Syracuse (No. 6) are all in the top 10 and would all get a first-round bye in 6A. Layton has a 7-1 Region 1 record and currently leads second-place Davis (6-1) by half a game.
As it stands, Layton and Syracuse are in the same quarter of the bracket while all three teams are in the same half, meaning there's a decent chance of an all-Region 1 quarterfinal or semifinal if it stays like this.
Weber (12) and Fremont (13) would be in line for home playoff games if the season ended today. Roy (19), Clearfield (20) and Northridge (21) all would be on the road, with the latter two facing both Weber and Fremont in the first round.
In 5A, Region 5 has a three-way tie for first place with Bonneville, Farmington and Viewmont all being 4-1. The top three RPI spots are those same three teams with the Vikings at No. 1, the Lakers at No. 2 and Phoenix at No. 3.
In 5A, the top three seeds get a first-round bye. Box Elder is No. 24 and would theoretically face defending champion Skyline in the first round. Bonneville and Box Elder have faced the two toughest schedules this season, according to how it's computed in the RPI matrix.
Defending 4A state champ Ogden checks in at No. 3 in the 4A RPI standings. Ben Lomond is dead-last in 21st.
The Tigers are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 10, tied for first place with Cedar Valley, whom they've yet to face. Ogden has yet to allow a goal in region play.
Elsewhere, Morgan is No. 1 in 3A and St. Joseph is sixth in 2A.
VOLLEYBALL
Fremont (No. 4), Syracuse (No. 8) and Davis (No. 10) are all in the top 10 in 6A with Northridge at No. 11, just outside the top 10.
Through three region matches, Fremont (3-0) is in first place ahead of a three-way tie for second between Syracuse, Davis and Layton.
The Lancers are 14th in RPI followed by Roy (No. 19), Weber (No. 24) and Clearfield (No. 25). Fremont's the defending Region 1 champion and went to the state semifinals last year.
Box Elder (7-2) is ranked fifth in 5A with a 7-2 record with fellow Region 5 mates Woods Cross (No. 1) and Bountiful (No. 9) also in the top 10.
Bonneville is No. 21 and Farmington, the defending Region 5 champion and 5A state runner-up, is 19th. Region 5 games begin Thursday.
Ogden (6-4) is eighth in 4A RPI, which would give the Tigers a first-round bye and a home playoff game if it stood. Bear River's 13th and Ben Lomond is dead-last in 21st.
In 3A, Morgan ranks third with a 6-5 record against a schedule of almost exclusively higher-classification schools. St. Joseph is 10th in 2A.
FOOTBALL
The first RPI rankings for football were released Monday afternoon. Unbeaten teams Roy (No. 7), Weber (No. 9) and Davis (No. 10) led the way for Region 1 in the 6A rankings.
All three teams' RPI rankings were significantly impacted by poor strength of schedule, which explains why 2-2 Bingham checked in at No. 8.
Pleasant Grove is No. 1; the top five seeds in 6A get a first-round bye.
Fremont (15th), Layton (20th), Syracuse (21st), Clearfield (22nd) and Northridge (27th) round out the rest of the Weber and Davis County representation.
In 5A, Bonneville is seventh after a 4-1 start to the season. Farmington's 19th and Box Elder is 20th.
Bountiful is ninth, meaning Friday's showdown with the Lakers will be a top 10 matchup. Unbeaten Salem Hills is No. 1 in 5A.
The top nine teams in 5A football get a bye, a larger number than last year after three schools — Cottonwood, Timpanogos and Payson — went independent, thus disqualifying them for postseason play.
Bear River checks in at No. 6 in 4A with Ogden at No. 10 and Ben Lomond at No. 18. If the rankings were to stand, Ogden would get a first-round bye but likely wouldn't get a home playoff game.
The top 10 teams get first-round byes in 4A. Sky View checks in at No. 1.
Morgan is ranked No. 8 in 3A and Layton Christian is 12th out of 13 teams in 2A.