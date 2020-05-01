Roy High Senior Day Parade 03
Roy High athletic coaches, fans, Roy Police and Fire, and members of the city government parade through neighborhoods in their vehicles to honor Roy High senior athletes on Friday, May 1, 2020. "Senior Day" was taken to athletes' homes since their spring seasons were cut short due to the pandemic.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

ROY — One lyric in Roy High School's fight song reads: "Through the toughest battles will our colors glow."

Over the past two days, the Roy community has given a literal representation of that figurative expression.

One of the highlights of being a high school senior athlete is senior day — the final home game of the regular season where a senior player and his or her parents, or other important family members, are recognized before the game in front of the crowd.

The senior seasons of spring athletes were cut short this school year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has now canceled all in-person learning at schools in Utah, thus ending all spring sports competition.

But that didn't stop the Roy community from organizing a special tip of the hat to its lost spring seniors at Roy High School.

Instead of stepping out onto the dirt or grass of their high school fields, Roy's spring sports seniors and their families stepped into their front yards to be honored by a parade of people connected to the high school driving through neighborhoods on Thursday and Friday.

Among that cavalcade was a truck hauling speakers through which a mic'd up Mont Stevenson, a longtime public address announcer at various Roy High sporting events, would announce the names of each Royals athlete and their parents, and declare the athlete's post-high school plans for all the neighborhood to hear.

Coaches from all seasons of sports at Roy High joined the parade — similar to teacher parades that have gained popularity during the pandemic — honking and cheering as Stevenson called out an athlete's name.

It didn't stop there. Roy City provided a fire engine, a few police cars and a big dump truck to blare signals as the procession neared each athlete's home. Mike Puzey, Roy High's athletic director, drove one of a handful of glistening new Ram trucks, provided by the Larry H. Miller Ram dealership in Riverdale, that carried tall Roy High banner flags.

A handful of Roy City officials, such as the mayor, some city council members, and parks and recreation leaders, decorated cars and participated as well.

In the southwest corner of the city Friday morning, and despite the threat of rain, the procession rolled through the street of track athlete Callie Morgan, who plans to run cross country at the College of Southern Idaho, and track athlete Jackson Waite, who plans to attend Utah State after serving a mission.

