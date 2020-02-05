Wednesday marked the beginning of the high school football signing period.
Nearly a dozen area prep football players signed to play college football. Here's a little bit about each one.
FOOTBALL
Otto Tia: The Northridge wide receiver signed with Utah State after verbally committing to the Aggies in the fall. Tia caught 39 passes for 647 yards and three touchdowns this year.
Ryan Marks: The Farmington punter and place kicker signed with Utah State as a preferred walk-on. Marks averaged 38.4 yards per punt with a long punt of 58 yards and 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Marks went 6 of 8 on field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.
Brayden Wilson: The Farmington defensive lineman chose Weber State on signing day, picking the Wildcats over scholarship offers from Idaho, Southern Utah and Dixie State. Wilson made 108 total tackles with 19 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks for the Phoenix, which won the Region 5 championship.
Justin Kirkland: The Roy offensive and defensive lineman committed to Dixie State. Kirkland made 61 tackles with eight tackles-for-loss this season. Dixie State is transitioning from Division II to Division I beginning next season and will be an FCS Independent for the immediate future.
Cannon Panfiloff: The Roy offensive lineman signed with Dixie State.
Bridger Hansen: The Fremont defensive lineman signed with Adams State. Hansen made 62 tackles with 9.5 tackles-for-loss. Adams State is a Division II university located in Alamosa, Colorado which competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).
Colter Hansen: The Fremont defensive lineman signed with Adams State. Hansen made 33 tackles with seven tackles-for-loss.
Jordan McKean: The Fremont defensive lineman, signed with the College of Idaho. McKean made 54 tackles with 15 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks. The College of Idaho is an NAIA school in Caldwell, Idaho which competes in the Frontier Conference.
Weston Warr: The Fremont offensive lineman signed with Snow College.
Kohl Hogan: The Weber quarterback signed with Snow College.
Cormac Boyer: The Roy offensive lineman signed with Snow College.
CROSS COUNTRY
Farmington's Adam Wall and Rawson Spackman signed with Utah State.
Spackman finished in second place and Wall was fifth at the state cross country championships in October, leading Farmington High to a the state championship on the boys side.
BASEBALL
Chris Porm and AJ Estes from Roy High both signed Letters of Intent in recent months. Porm signed with Division II Northwest Nazarene in Idaho and Estes signed with NAIA Ottowa University in Kansas.
If you know of other prep athletes who signed an NLI or who plan to sign soon, please email sports reporter Patrick Carr at pcarr@standard.net.