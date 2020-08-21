'Somebody get the pooper scooper': The time a dog stole the show at the Davis-Viewmont rivalry

Editor’s note: With Davis and Viewmont set to face off in their football rivalry Friday, this account relives last year’s unforgettable matchups: the one between two football teams, and the one between a dog and the school staff.
Ten minutes and 37 seconds remain in the fourth quarter.
Davis High has a first-and-10, from its own 10-yard line on the south side of its home field, trailing Viewmont High 16-13 on, Aug. 22, 2019, during a televised Thursday Night Lights game on KJZZ.
The TV broadcasters, Dave Fox and Alema Harrington, are discussing their upcoming broadcast schedule.
“We’re not doing Thursday because there’s another game going on in Provo,” Fox says, referencing the forthcoming Utah-BYU clash.
Then chaos breaks loose.
“Uh oh, we got special teams out here on the field,” sideline reporter Tony Parks says, his excitement level rising far above what a dreary second half had provided so far.
“We got a dog on the field! He’s at the 40!” Parks exclaims.
“Oh my goodness!” Harrington says.
The crowd roars and the cameras cut to a 10-month-old, black-and-white labradoodle galloping in front of the Davis High sideline, appearing to have the time of his life.
The dog is at the north end of the field, opposite the action. The game continues unabated and the dog eventually runs out of the north end zone.
The broadcast does not go on unabated.
“Kibbles and bits is not a sponsor, get him out of here!” Parks says in his spot-on “Hot Rod” Hundley impersonation, eliciting laughs from Fox and Harrington.
“He’s coming baaaaack,” Fox says as the dog trots back onto the field.
“Somebody get him a tennis ball and throw it!” Parks says in his Hot Rod voice.
“This dog’s owner is going crazy right now,” Harrington says.
“He’s in trouble,” Fox adds.
Then, it turned from a fun, innocent incident, into folklore.
The Darts have a critical third-and-11 at their own 9. Quarterback Chance Trujillo throws David Spjut on the right side and Fox ends up commentating two separate things.
“They’ve gotta stop this game, it’s third-and-11 and the dog just ... oh no,” Fox says.
•••
Up until around two years ago, Lori Salvo says she’d never had a dog.
In October 2018, her son bought a puppy he named Mahone, pronounced like “Mahoney” from the movie "Police Academy."
Soon after, her son left to California for a job.
“He comes back in the summer, and it’s still my dog,” Salvo said in a recent phone interview. “He was a puppy and just wanted to be everywhere I was. He was so prancy and so full of life. ‘OK mom, what are we doing now?’”
Salvo lives close to Davis High. She’s currently the Darts’ volleyball and girls golf head coach, but retired from teaching after last school year.
In February, Salvo was inducted into the Utah High School Activities Association’s Circle of Fame for her service of more than 40 years coaching at Davis, Ben Lomond and Viewmont high schools.
She knew one of her golfers, current Utah Valley University freshman Caylyn Ponich, was going to receive a $500 scholarship at halftime of the football game.
Salvo walked with Mahone over to the football game and sat at the north end of the field. Mahone was very familiar with the place, having run around on the field many times before.
•••
Since 1964, Davis and Viewmont have faced off 52 times with the Darts leading the series 36-15-1, according to prep football historian George Felt.
There’s a large enrollment gap between the two schools now, but that notwithstanding, this game has been especially interesting lately.
Last year’s 16-13 Viewmont win followed a 14-12 win by Davis in 2018. Davis won 17-14 in 2016. Viewmont won 27-21 in 2015 and 27-20 in 2010.
There was a lot of buildup to the 2019 contest, especially since both teams were coming off seven-win seasons the year before and especially since it had been picked for a KJZZ broadcast.
“We lost to them the year before and we knew we shouldn’t have. Statistically, we had held them to under 100 yards rushing, and it was like 200 yards passing and it came down to a couple mistakes, a couple calls that didn’t go our way and we knew we should’ve won that game,” said current Utah Utes lineman Alex Harrison, who graduated from VHS in 2019.
“The feel of the game, it was a typical Viewmont-Davis battle royale and it made it even better that it was the game of the week, televised,” Viewmont coach Scott Ditty said in a recent interview.
“You could feel the tension of every play on each sideline because of the familiarity, you know?” Tony Parks recently recalled. “The crowd was at a fever pitch. One thing I like about covering high school football, you have so many great rivalries and when you have these rivalries, you can feel the importance of every play, you can feel momentum swings just carry one way.”
The Vikings opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Will Schultz to Micah Johnson.
A couple punts later, the Vikings made the mistake of kicking to the Darts’ then-junior David Spjut. Spjut received the ball at his own 17-yard line.
“He’s already had some big returns, he’s looking for more!” Fox said on the broadcast.
And 83 yards later, Spjut had a touchdown. Peter Stevenson missed the ensuing extra point, prompting a rather prophetic remark from Harrington.
“Obviously at any level, that kicking game is important,” Harrington said.
Sam Trusty scored a rushing TD for the Vikings and Trujillo found Stevenson for an 89-yard catch-and-run score before halftime.
Viewmont led 14-13 at the break.
The politically correct description of the second half was that it was lackluster. Other descriptions were more blunt.
All told, the teams combined for six turnovers (five of them committed by Davis), 24 penalties, 13 punts and a 5-for-25 third-down conversion rate.
“You had big plays, but then you had really bad plays, you know what I mean? So it was — I think what really bugged us is we weren’t consistent in anything,” Davis linebacker Ephraim Fiso said.
Viewmont took a 16-13 lead after Davis center Parker Last’s snap skittered under Trujillo and through the back of the end zone for a safety.
The broadcast crew noted that, by that point in the third quarter, Viewmont had gained 4 yards of offense and Davis had gained 19.
“Not putting up very many points, it’s always frustrating. Where we’re not even moving the ball past the 50-yard line, that’s even more frustrating,” Trujillo said.
The Darts needed something big when they got the ball for a first down at their own 10 early in the fourth quarter.
Eventually, they had a big third down.
•••
Before halftime, Salvo took Mahone inside with her and didn’t think twice about it.
She went into the coaches office, accessed through a door on the north side of the stadium. She thought the locker room, which adjoins the coaches office, was closed and let Mahone off the leash.
“The next thing I know, my niece is out on the field, and she’s calling me going, ‘Lori, you’ve got to get out here right now,” Salvo recalled.
Her niece was laughing the whole time. Salvo asked what was going on.
“’Mahone is on the field and he’s just taken his doody.’”
The very good dog had snuck out of the building and gone on the equivalent of a joyride that culminated with a squat at the 22-yard line in the middle of a play, prompting the loudest cheer of the night.
Here's Mahone's moment from last year. Mid-play pic.twitter.com/zS7dbchky7— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) August 21, 2020
“Oh no!” Parks yells on the broadcast. “Unbelievable!”
“Are you kidding me?” an exasperated Dave Fox says.
“Look at ... Spjut! Caught at the 43-yard line!” Fox says.
“I’m sorry, the crowd is still making their loudest cheers tonight by that dog,” Parks says.
“Oh my word,” Fox says.
“Somebody get the pooper scooper out here and let’s get this thing underway,” Parks says in his Hot Rod voice.
Players recalled the play, which ended up being a 48-yard catch-and-run.
Trujillo: “I threw a ball to David Spjut, he’s running across the middle, catches it, he’s running and I look over — he’s running left, dog’s over here, I’m like looking at my coach, he’s looking over there screaming, what’s going on, then I see him ... jeez.”
Fiso: “Naturally, me, I was focused on my teammate for doing that. Everybody’s like cheering and everything, everybody’s still cheering after David’s down, we’re like, ‘What’s happening?’ and there’s this dog and our coach freaks out. That was a good moment.”
Harrison: “It was finally when we got down there and we heard the head Davis coach yelling it then everyone’s like, ‘wait a sec, what?’ and then we all looked over, it’s ... ahhh, really?”
The immediate aftermath was chaotic. Davis head coach Mitch Arquette was furious and stormed over to the north part of the sideline to assistant athletic director Chad Sims and pointed out the offending brown objects on the 22-yard line. Sims shrugged.
Parks’ microphone is on for the entirety of any game and Arquette walked right by him, so the mic, which Parks slyly pointed in Arquette’s direction, picked up some choice language.
Part 2 of my videos from that night pic.twitter.com/ZhGlxvpqFT— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) August 21, 2020
Arquette was mad partly because nobody made any attempt to get the dog off the field.
The student section chanted, “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and the TV camera zooms in on the brown obstacle now sitting on the 22-yard line.
“Thanks for that shot,” Fox says sarcastically, while the dog is still running free.
The cameras cut to Arquette, now back on the sideline, ordering players to back up behind the line. The camera catches him mouthing a sentence that ended with “...kidding me?!” and cuts away, perhaps before another colorful word was about to come out.
It seemed everyone knew about the obstacle at the 22-yard line except for the referees, who were going right ahead with the next play.
The refs finally called an officials’ timeout. A Davis assistant coach got a towel, which one official took to the 22-yard line, then ran off the field with the towel slightly stinkier than it was before, amid chants of “MVP!” by the student section.
“Let’s give the side judge a hand for doing extra duty tonight,” the PA announcer said.
The white towel sat on the sideline, almost on the track.
Video of the ref bringing the package off the field pic.twitter.com/sPAjSYfCZe— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) August 21, 2020
•••
Had Mahone’s on-field antics been limited to a joyful gallop, it might’ve only been the second-weirdest animal-on-the-field incident at a Viewmont football game this millennium.
During a 2007 Viewmont-American Fork playoff game, two AF students set a ring-necked pheasant loose on the field.
It ran near the VHS sideline where an assistant coach stomped the bird twice, according to a Provo Daily Herald report from the incident.
A school administrator killed the pheasant on site and American Fork won 28-21.
During a Sept. 11, 2018, girls soccer game between Syracuse and Fremont High, a brown dog with a leash hanging from its neck briefly made an appearance on the playing field.
The dog was captured in a photograph by Fremont’s student newspaper, The Paw Print. The full scope of the dog’s antics are unknown.
But Mahone and the 22-yard line? Had anyone seen that before?
“No, never,” Fiso said.
“First time. That was ridiculous,” Trujillo said.
“No way,” Parks said.
“No, to say the least,” Arquette said.
“I’ve seen dogs on a field before, but I’ve never seen any animal — well, I’ve seen multiple animals on the field before: dogs, goats, horses, chickens, but I’ve never seen any of them leave a part of themselves on the field,” said Sean Walker, a reporter for KSL.com who was covering the game that night.
Harrington was trying to talk about a penalty flag while Fox and Parks were simultaneously laughing on the broadcast.
“If you’re the dog, think about it, you’re just in heaven. I mean if I’m that dog, heck yeah, I got 6 or 7,000 people watching me, I’m gonna run around on this field for all it’s worth,” Fox said on the broadcast.
“That dog decided, you know what, let me show you what else I can do, guys,” Parks replies.
•••
Had Mahone not run onto the field during this game, it would’ve been bizarre for another reason.
Still trailing 16-13, Spjut returned a punt 32 yards to the Viewmont 40. The Darts’ drive, mired with false start penalties, eventually stalled with 52 seconds left.
Stevenson nails a 38-yard field goal to tie the game, but there’s an encroachment penalty against Viewmont.
In college, coaches can decline the encroachment penalty on a made field goal if they wish. In high school, coaches cannot.
Stevenson retries the field goal from 5 yards closer and nails it — but, false start on Davis.
“I remember how nuts each sideline was going because they didn’t realize who was offsides or what each time,” Parks said.
Before the next field goal? False start again on Davis. Harrington noted on the broadcast how a lot Davis false starts that night had been caused by a defensive line shift before the snap.
“It was something I got good at my junior year, which is, I’m a big dude and I’m loud. So we always had a shift call to try to get our D-line to shift into a different position,” Harrison said.
The next field goal was about a 43-yarder. It was a line drive from Stevenson, and it was good. But, there was another encroachment call.
“If this continues, it’s possible this might be more bizarre than the dog on the field tonight,” Harrington said.
Stevenson’s fifth field goal was short and wide right. There were no flags and Davis didn’t have enough timeouts left. The game was over.
The last field goal from that night pic.twitter.com/lX9cb0B3V7— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) August 21, 2020
“Never seen that, I’m sure it’s happened somewhere else but, never seen that,” Arquette said.
“That really was like a miracle from God almost. Personally for me, I felt bad for that kicker because it was like, and I gotta give credit, he made four out of five?” Harrison said.
“You just looked around like, you’re sure, right? That’s it? There’s no flags,” Parks said.
Viewmont kneeled out the rest of the game.
•••
Mahone ran to the south end of the football field where people finally corralled him.
“Everybody was just going, ‘We got him down there,’ and I go OK, thanks. Everybody was freaking out at him ... this one little boy said to me, ‘Oh you’re not going to be mad at him are you?” Salvo recalled.
“This little guy didn’t even know what he did out there, we just got to get him off the field,” Salvo said about Mahone. “I put him on the leash and I left. I was so embarrassed. I am dead meat! I’ve gotta go home because they’re gonna have my head.”
For about a week after the game, Salvo avoided Arquette. Everyone knows the dog didn’t have any affect on the outcome of the game, but it was still an awkward situation.
The following Monday at school, it was the talk of the hallways.
“The whole next day at school they were showing videos, ‘That was the best part of the game!’” Salvo said.
She ran into school principal Greg Wilkey at one point, and Wilkey thought the whole thing was hilarious.
Eventually Salvo apologized to Arquette, who is also the school’s athletic director, for letting Mahone off the leash.
In reality, it was one of the funniest things anyone in the stadium had ever seen at a football game. Viewers on TV took to social media expressing similar sentiments.
A video clip of the incident made the rounds on TV and social media for days to come.
“You just have to laugh at it. I’ll still run into people that bring it up, ‘Hey do you remember when,’” Arquette said. “I just ran into an old neighbor of mine, I hadn’t seen him in 30 years ... and just was laughing, he goes, ‘Hey’ ... should they be letting you in there with a mouth like that?’
“I said, ‘no they probably shouldn’t.’”
Ditty’s wife recorded the game and, the next day, put the recording on and fast-forwarded to 2:13:52.
“I just thought it was funny and I’m like, in a big rivalry like that crazy weird things happen, I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve seen a lot weird (things) and that’s just one more weird thing that happened,” Ditty said.
“I didn’t actually see the video of it all until I got home and I probably watched it 10 times and laughed out loud. To be honest, it was funnier watching it back than it was experiencing it live,” Parks said. “There are very few games you look back on where the first thing you do is just start laughing.”
•••
Earlier this year, Salvo and other teachers had a surprise for Arquette.
It was a gray T-shirt with a photo of Mahone squatting, and a quote from ESPN’s "SportsCenter," which had picked up the video that night: “We cannot go on ... with that pile on the 22 yard line. Sports Center 8/22/19.”
Salvo ended up ordering more T-shirts for her family, and Arquette is supposed to give a shirt to both Fox and Harrington at some point.
Davis (1-0) and Viewmont (0-1) meet Friday in a second-week clash in Bountiful, nearly a year to the day after the state was introduced to the galloping labradoodle named Mahone.
Friday’s game won’t be televised, but a link to the full broadcast of last year’s game can be found at kjzz.com/sports/high-school-football/tnl-viewmont-davis.