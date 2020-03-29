Click through the above photos to see the selections and statistics for the Standard-Examiner’s 2020 All-Area Boys Basketball First Team: Dallin Hall, Sayveon Armstrong, Trevan Leonhardt, Ethan Potter, Tanner Kofoed and Mark Huber.
2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball First Team
Tags
PATRICK CARR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug agents serve warrant at wrong Ogden house, handcuff mentally disabled patient of group home
- Davis, Weber counties report more coronavirus cases, count expected to keep rising
- Ogden's Autoliv confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at airbag plant
- Police identify two killed in Layton head-on crash
- Utah man who died of coronavirus had visited Bountiful temple
- Ogden mother faces kidnapping charges after fleeing to Texas with kids
- Ogden's Own distillery pumps out hand sanitizer to aid community amid COVID-19 crisis
- Intermountain Healthcare offers COVID-19 testing in Ogden, Layton, other sites
- Weber State students living on campus rush to make two-day deadline to move out
- Responding to COVID-19, North Ogden, Roy, South Ogden plan video-only city council meetings
Latest News
- ALL-AREA MVP: BYU commit Dallin Hall was man on a mission, leads Fremont to state title
- COACH OF THE YEAR: With little preseason hype, Sims guides Davis to region title
- 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball First Team
- 5 tips to rock online school
- 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball Second, Third and Honorable Mention Teams
- Best Photos of March 2020
- Bottom Line trivia
- Pandemic flips sernior year 'upside down'