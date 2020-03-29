SECOND TEAM
JAKE SAMPSON
Davis
Guard • Senior
Sampson scored an average of 13.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Sampson shot 48% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line.
BAYLOR HARROP
Fremont
Guard • Senior
Harrop scored 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line.
COLLIN CHANDLER
Farmington
Guard • Sophomore
Chandler averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line.
TYLER ROBERTS
Woods Cross
Forward • Senior
Roberts averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 61% from the field and 70% from the foul line.
ROB WHALEY
Bountiful
Forward • Junior
Whaley averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field.
MAX TRIPLETT
Weber
Center • Senior
Triplett averaged 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 59% from the field.
THIRD TEAM
TREY SIMMS
Northridge
Wing • Senior
Simms averaged 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
REN FONNESBECK
Bear River
Guard • Senior
Fonnesbeck averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45% from the field, 35% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line.
SPENCER VERNON
Davis
Wing • Senior
Vernon averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 72% from the free-throw line.
JAKE HOWE
Woods Cross
Guard • Senior
Howe averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shot 51% from the field, 39% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.
PARKER BUCHANAN
Box Elder
Forward • Junior
Buchanan averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals per game and shot 54% from the field.
D.J. FRYE
Ogden
Forward • Senior
Frye averaged 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals per game and shot 43.6% from the field.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bear River: Logan Litchford
Ben Lomond: Garet Rentmeister
Bonneville: Jordan Citte
Bountiful: Cam Chism
Box Elder: Riley Dahlgren
Clearfield: Grayson Banks
Davis: Dylan Perrenoud
Farmington: McKay Thomsen
Fremont: Tige Voorhees, Kipp Calder
Layton: Jacob Randall, Boston Painter
Layton Christian: Dominique Ramikson
Morgan: Carter Thackeray
Northridge: Colby Browning
Ogden: Isaiah Coria
Roy: Kobe Schriver
St. Joseph: Stockton Buckway
Syracuse: Connor Saunders
Utah Military: Natarius Smith
Viewmont: Micah Johnson
Weber: Cannon DeVries
Woods Cross: Quaid Knell