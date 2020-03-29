SECOND TEAM

JAKE SAMPSON

Davis

Guard • Senior

Sampson scored an average of 13.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Sampson shot 48% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line.

BAYLOR HARROP

Fremont

Guard • Senior

Harrop scored 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line.

COLLIN CHANDLER

Farmington

Guard • Sophomore

Chandler averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line.

TYLER ROBERTS

Woods Cross

Forward • Senior

Roberts averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 61% from the field and 70% from the foul line.

ROB WHALEY

Bountiful

Forward • Junior

Whaley averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field.

MAX TRIPLETT

Weber

Center • Senior

Triplett averaged 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 59% from the field.

THIRD TEAM

TREY SIMMS

Northridge

Wing • Senior

Simms averaged 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

REN FONNESBECK

Bear River

Guard • Senior

Fonnesbeck averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45% from the field, 35% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line.

SPENCER VERNON

Davis

Wing • Senior

Vernon averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 72% from the free-throw line.

JAKE HOWE

Woods Cross

Guard • Senior

Howe averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shot 51% from the field, 39% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.

PARKER BUCHANAN

Box Elder

Forward • Junior

Buchanan averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals per game and shot 54% from the field.

D.J. FRYE

Ogden

Forward • Senior

Frye averaged 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals per game and shot 43.6% from the field.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Bear River: Logan Litchford

Ben Lomond: Garet Rentmeister

Bonneville: Jordan Citte

Bountiful: Cam Chism

Box Elder: Riley Dahlgren

Clearfield: Grayson Banks

Davis: Dylan Perrenoud

Farmington: McKay Thomsen

Fremont: Tige Voorhees, Kipp Calder

Layton: Jacob Randall, Boston Painter

Layton Christian: Dominique Ramikson

Morgan: Carter Thackeray

Northridge: Colby Browning

Ogden: Isaiah Coria

Roy: Kobe Schriver

St. Joseph: Stockton Buckway

Syracuse: Connor Saunders

Utah Military: Natarius Smith

Viewmont: Micah Johnson

Weber: Cannon DeVries

Woods Cross: Quaid Knell

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!