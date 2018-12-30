SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
CARTER THACKERAY
Morgan
Quarterback • Junior
Thackeray threw for 2,663 yards, 27 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 62.1 percent of his passes.
CHASE BUTLER
Ogden
Running back • Junior
Butler rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 10.3 yards per carry and had 516 receiving yards with five touchdowns.
JAY SCOTT
Fremont
Running back • Senior
Scott rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, also had 152 receiving yards with a touchdown.
TYSON HURD
Morgan
Wide receiver • Senior
Hurd caught 56 passes for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns.
TUCKER GOODFELLOW
Woods Cross
Wide receiver • Senior
Goodfellow caught 75 passes for 1,174 yards and 11 touchdowns.
JACK RIGBY
Davis
Tight end • Senior
Rigby caught 35 passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns.
ETHYN BUTLER
Box Elder
Offensive line • Senior
Butler blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 193.6 yards per game and scored 18 touchdowns.
DRAKE HAMBLIN
Roy
Offensive line • Senior
Hamblin blocked for an offense that averaged 385.2 total yards of offense per game.
HUNTER JUDKINS
Fremont
Offensive line • Senior
Judkins blocked for an offense that averaged 29.2 points per game.
TYLER LONG
Weber
Offensive line • Senior
Long blocked for an offense that scored an average of 26.9 points per game and gained 4.7 yards per rush on average.
RYKER KEELE
Morgan
Offensive line • Sophomore
Keele blocked for an offense that averaged 353.4 yards of offense per game and scored an average of 30.9 points per game.
DAVID SPJUT
Davis
Kick/punt returner • Sophomore
Spjut totaled 478 kick and punt return yards with one touchdown and had 190 receiving yards.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
PRESTON HONEY
Davis
Defensive line • Senior
Honey totaled 48 tackles including 10 for loss, seven pass defenses, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
JAMESEN BURRASTON
Morgan
Defensive line • Junior
Burraston totaled 57 tackles with three sacks.
AARON BREDSGUARD
Viewmont
Defensive line • Senior
Bredsguard totaled 61 tackles with 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
HUNTER BURTON
Fremont
Linebacker • Senior
Burton had 62 tackles including six for loss, seven pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.
CHAEDON DAYTON
Fremont
Linebacker • Senior
Dayton had 71 tackles with 10 for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
RYKER JENSEN
Bonneville
Linebacker • Senior
Jensen racked up 106 tackles with 10 for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive touchdown.
BOSTON GREEN
Davis
Linebacker • Senior
Green totaled 96 tackles with 10.5 for loss, two sacks, two pass defenses and one interception.
MCQUADE ANDRADE
Roy
Defensive back • Junior
Andrade totaled 46 tackles including 11 pass defenses, four tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.
JOSH GALLEGOS
Roy
Defensive back • Senior
Gallegos totaled 46 tackles, six pass defenses and five interceptions.
LANDON BURNINGHAM
Davis
Defensive back • Senior
Burningham had 69 total tackles with six passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
NOAH MONTOYA
Viewmont
Defensive back • Senior
Montoya had 70 tackles with five interceptions.
PIERCE CALLISTER
Weber
Kicker/punter • Senior
Callister connected on 17 of 21 extra points, 7 of 16 field goals with a long of 47 yards, and averaged 38.2 yards per punt with a long of 77 yards and 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.
