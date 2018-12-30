Ben Lomond vs Morgan 16
The Morgan Trojans take on the Ben Lomond Scots at Ben Lomond on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

CARTER THACKERAY

Morgan

Quarterback • Junior

Thackeray threw for 2,663 yards, 27 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 62.1 percent of his passes.

CHASE BUTLER

Ogden

Running back • Junior

Butler rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 10.3 yards per carry and had 516 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

JAY SCOTT

Fremont

Running back • Senior

Scott rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, also had 152 receiving yards with a touchdown.

TYSON HURD

Morgan

Wide receiver • Senior

Hurd caught 56 passes for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns.

TUCKER GOODFELLOW

Woods Cross

Wide receiver • Senior

Goodfellow caught 75 passes for 1,174 yards and 11 touchdowns.

JACK RIGBY

Davis

Tight end • Senior

Rigby caught 35 passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

ETHYN BUTLER

Box Elder

Offensive line • Senior

Butler blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 193.6 yards per game and scored 18 touchdowns.

DRAKE HAMBLIN

Roy

Offensive line • Senior

Hamblin blocked for an offense that averaged 385.2 total yards of offense per game.

HUNTER JUDKINS

Fremont

Offensive line • Senior

Judkins blocked for an offense that averaged 29.2 points per game.

TYLER LONG

Weber

Offensive line • Senior

Long blocked for an offense that scored an average of 26.9 points per game and gained 4.7 yards per rush on average.

RYKER KEELE

Morgan

Offensive line • Sophomore

Keele blocked for an offense that averaged 353.4 yards of offense per game and scored an average of 30.9 points per game.

DAVID SPJUT

Davis

Kick/punt returner • Sophomore

Spjut totaled 478 kick and punt return yards with one touchdown and had 190 receiving yards.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

PRESTON HONEY

Davis

Defensive line • Senior

Honey totaled 48 tackles including 10 for loss, seven pass defenses, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

JAMESEN BURRASTON

Morgan

Defensive line • Junior

Burraston totaled 57 tackles with three sacks.

AARON BREDSGUARD

Viewmont

Defensive line • Senior

Bredsguard totaled 61 tackles with 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

HUNTER BURTON

Fremont

Linebacker • Senior

Burton had 62 tackles including six for loss, seven pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

CHAEDON DAYTON

Fremont

Linebacker • Senior

Dayton had 71 tackles with 10 for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

RYKER JENSEN

Bonneville

Linebacker • Senior

Jensen racked up 106 tackles with 10 for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

BOSTON GREEN

Davis

Linebacker • Senior

Green totaled 96 tackles with 10.5 for loss, two sacks, two pass defenses and one interception.

MCQUADE ANDRADE

Roy

Defensive back • Junior

Andrade totaled 46 tackles including 11 pass defenses, four tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.

JOSH GALLEGOS

Roy

Defensive back • Senior

Gallegos totaled 46 tackles, six pass defenses and five interceptions.

LANDON BURNINGHAM

Davis

Defensive back • Senior

Burningham had 69 total tackles with six passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

NOAH MONTOYA

Viewmont

Defensive back • Senior

Montoya had 70 tackles with five interceptions.

PIERCE CALLISTER

Weber

Kicker/punter • Senior

Callister connected on 17 of 21 extra points, 7 of 16 field goals with a long of 47 yards, and averaged 38.2 yards per punt with a long of 77 yards and 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

