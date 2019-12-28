CARLIE PETERSON
Fremont
Setter • Senior
Peterson spread out a Region 1-best 880 assists across the season with 156 digs, 53 blocks and 22 service aces.
KATE KORTH
Morgan
Libero • Senior
In 90 sets played, Korth picked up 427 digs and hit 37 service aces.
SAIGE DIMICK
Syracuse
Middle hitter/blocker • Junior
Dimick finished the season with 176 kills, 60 total blocks, 131 digs and hit 47 service aces.
KATIE CORELLI
Davis
Outside hitter • Junior
Corelli led Region 1 with 414 kills and added 357 digs, 53 blocks and 26 services aces to that tally.
JORDYN HARVEY
Bountiful
Outside hitter • Freshman
Harvey had 327 kills, a .206 hitting percentage, 174 digs, 35 aces and 29 total blocks.
MADISON GUNDRY
Farmington
Outside hitter • Sophomore
Gundry had a .270 hitting percentage, 226 kills, 275 digs and 35 service aces.
KARLI NIELSON
Northridge
Outside hitter • Junior
Nielson hit 262 kills with a .263 hitting percentage, 161 digs and hit 56 service aces.