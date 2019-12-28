CARLIE PETERSON

Fremont

Setter • Senior

Peterson spread out a Region 1-best 880 assists across the season with 156 digs, 53 blocks and 22 service aces.

KATE KORTH

Morgan

Libero • Senior

In 90 sets played, Korth picked up 427 digs and hit 37 service aces.

SAIGE DIMICK

Syracuse

Middle hitter/blocker • Junior

Dimick finished the season with 176 kills, 60 total blocks, 131 digs and hit 47 service aces.

KATIE CORELLI

Davis

Outside hitter • Junior

Corelli led Region 1 with 414 kills and added 357 digs, 53 blocks and 26 services aces to that tally.

JORDYN HARVEY

Bountiful

Outside hitter • Freshman

Harvey had 327 kills, a .206 hitting percentage, 174 digs, 35 aces and 29 total blocks.

MADISON GUNDRY

Farmington

Outside hitter • Sophomore

Gundry had a .270 hitting percentage, 226 kills, 275 digs and 35 service aces.

KARLI NIELSON

Northridge

Outside hitter • Junior

Nielson hit 262 kills with a .263 hitting percentage, 161 digs and hit 56 service aces.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

