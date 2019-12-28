EVALYN CHISM
Bountiful
Setter • Freshman
Chism had 740 assists, 139 digs, 61 kills, 50 aces and 25 total blocks.
BREANNE MCCLELLAN
Box Elder
Libero • Senior
McClellan had 460 digs, 34 aces and 21 assists.
RYLEE BROWN
Farmington
Libero • Senior
Brown made 462 digs, 66 service aces and 58 assists.
KAMRYN WIESE
Syracuse
Middle hitter • Senior
Wiese hit 200 kills with a .265 hitting percentage, made 37 blocks and picked up 33 digs.
TIFFANY HORTIN
Box Elder
Middle hitter/blocker • Senior
Hortin had a .302 hitting percentage with 163 kills and 79 total blocks.
RYLIE MERRILL
Fremont
Outside hitter • Sophomore
Merrill hit 201 kills with a .217 hitting percentage and picked up 288 digs.
OLIVIA WATTS
Davis
Outside hitter • Senior
Watts finished with 254 kills, 430 digs, 59 service aces and 33 total blocks.