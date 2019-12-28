EVALYN CHISM

Bountiful

Setter • Freshman

Chism had 740 assists, 139 digs, 61 kills, 50 aces and 25 total blocks.

BREANNE MCCLELLAN

Box Elder

Libero • Senior

McClellan had 460 digs, 34 aces and 21 assists.

RYLEE BROWN

Farmington

Libero • Senior

Brown made 462 digs, 66 service aces and 58 assists.

KAMRYN WIESE

Syracuse

Middle hitter • Senior

Wiese hit 200 kills with a .265 hitting percentage, made 37 blocks and picked up 33 digs.

TIFFANY HORTIN

Box Elder

Middle hitter/blocker • Senior

Hortin had a .302 hitting percentage with 163 kills and 79 total blocks.

RYLIE MERRILL

Fremont

Outside hitter • Sophomore

Merrill hit 201 kills with a .217 hitting percentage and picked up 288 digs.

OLIVIA WATTS

Davis

Outside hitter • Senior

Watts finished with 254 kills, 430 digs, 59 service aces and 33 total blocks.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

