Weber High is ranked No. 7 in this week's Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll after the Warriors beat previous No. 6 Roy 35-8 to end the regular season.
The top five places in the poll stayed the same as last week: Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, American Fork, Skyridge and Brighton.
Roy fell from No. 6 to No. 14 after the 35-8 loss to Weber. The Warriors, in kind, jumped from No. 14 to No. 7.
Orem rose from No. 11 to No. 9 after the Tigers beat Lehi in their first game since mid-September. Pleasant Grove lost to Lone Peak and rose two spots from No. 12 to No. 10.
Bingham beat Copper Hills and jumped to No. 13 from No. 16. Bonneville rose three places, Beaver rose two, East rose two and Park City rose one spot.
Timpview lost to Stansbury and dropped out of the poll. Snow Canyon rejoined the rankings at No. 19. There are no top-20 matchups this week as many teams in the rankings received first-round playoff byes.
First-place votes are in parentheses.
1. Corner Canyon, 10-0 (7)
2. Lone Peak, 9-1
3. American Fork, 7-3
4. Skyridge, 8-2
5. Brighton, 9-0
6. Sky View, 9-0
7. Weber, 7-1
8. Pine View, 9-1
9. Orem, 4-2
10. Pleasant Grove, 6-4
11. Ridgeline, 7-1
12. Kearns, 8-1
13. Bingham, 6-3
14. Roy, 8-1
15. East, 5-4
16. Beaver, 10-0
17. Bonneville, 8-1
18. Park City, 8-2
19. Snow Canyon, 8-1
20. Salem Hills, 7-2
Also receiving votes: Skyline, West, Wasatch, Maple Mountain, Juab, Stansbury and Timpview.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News and ESPN 97.7 FM.