During this high school football season, the Standard-Examiner is polling sports media members from across the state to put together a weekly top 20 high school football poll.
Media members from the Standard-Examiner, Daily Herald, Deseret News, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, KSL.com, The Zone Sports Network, and ESPN 97.7 FM voted in the poll.
Below is the poll after one week of play. First-place votes are in parentheses. Teams get 20 points for a first-place vote, 19 points for a second-place vote and so on.
1. Corner Canyon, 1-0 (10)
2. Lone Peak, 1-0
3. American Fork, 1-0
4. Orem, 1-0
5. East, 1-0
6. Bingham, 0-0
7. Sky View, 1-0
8. Skyridge, 1-0
9. Pleasant Grove, 1-0
10. Brighton, 1-0
11. Timpview, 0-1
12. Salem Hills, 1-0
13. Davis, 1-0
14. Snow Canyon, 1-0
15. Roy, 1-0
16. Maple Mountain, 1-0
17. Kearns, 1-0
18. Herriman, 0-1
19. Beaver, 1-0
T20. Ridgeline, 1-0
T20. Westlake, 1-0
T20. Springville, 1-0
Also receiving votes: Farmington, Wasatch, Cedar, Canyon View, Juab, Provo, Pine View, Dixie, Desert Hills, Summit Academy, Mountain Ridge, Fremont, Morgan, Green Canyon, Lehi, Spanish Fork, Bonneville, Kanab.