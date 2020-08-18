Layton football stock
Buy Now

A football rests on the football field on Aug. 3, 2020, at Layton High School.

 BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner

During this high school football season, the Standard-Examiner is polling sports media members from across the state to put together a weekly top 20 high school football poll.

Media members from the Standard-Examiner, Daily Herald, Deseret News, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, KSL.com, The Zone Sports Network, and ESPN 97.7 FM voted in the poll.

Below is the poll after one week of play. First-place votes are in parentheses. Teams get 20 points for a first-place vote, 19 points for a second-place vote and so on.

1. Corner Canyon, 1-0 (10)

2. Lone Peak, 1-0

3. American Fork, 1-0

4. Orem, 1-0

5. East, 1-0

6. Bingham, 0-0

7. Sky View, 1-0

8. Skyridge, 1-0

9. Pleasant Grove, 1-0

10. Brighton, 1-0

11. Timpview, 0-1

12. Salem Hills, 1-0

13. Davis, 1-0

14. Snow Canyon, 1-0

15. Roy, 1-0

16. Maple Mountain, 1-0

17. Kearns, 1-0

18. Herriman, 0-1

19. Beaver, 1-0

T20. Ridgeline, 1-0

T20. Westlake, 1-0

T20. Springville, 1-0

Also receiving votes: Farmington, Wasatch, Cedar, Canyon View, Juab, Provo, Pine View, Dixie, Desert Hills, Summit Academy, Mountain Ridge, Fremont, Morgan, Green Canyon, Lehi, Spanish Fork, Bonneville, Kanab.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!