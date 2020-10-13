Bonneville is ranked in this week’s Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll.
The Lakers went from outside the top 20 into a tie for the No. 20 ranking following their 42-14 win over Box Elder that saw them win the Region 5 championship outright last week.
Bonneville is tied for 20th with Timpview, which also entered the poll this week.
Salem Hills was the biggest riser this week, going from unranked to No. 10 after beating previously No. 13 Wasatch 21-0.
Brighton rose from No. 8 to No. 5 after beating Hillcrest 63-0, bumping Roy out of the No. 5 spot down to No. 6.
Other teams who rose were Pine View (No. 10 to No. 8) and Bingham (T17 to No. 16)
Weber, despite not playing, rose from No. 16 up to No. 14.
Corner Canyon was once again the unanimous No. 1 team.
Ranked matchups this week are: No. 14 Weber at No. 6 Roy, No. 3 American Fork at No. 1 Corner Canyon and No. 12 Pleasant Grove at No. 2 Lone Peak.
1. Corner Canyon, 9-0 (7)
2. Lone Peak, 8-1
3. American Fork, 7-2
4. Skyridge, 7-2
5. Brighton, 8-0
6. Roy, 8-0
7. Sky View, 9-0
8. Pine View, 8-1
9. Skyline, 7-0
10. Salem Hills, 7-1
11. Orem, 3-2
12. Pleasant Grove, 6-3
13. Kearns, 7-1
14. Weber, 6-1
15. Ridgeline, 7-1
16. Bingham, 5-3
17. East, 4-4
18. Beaver, 9-0
19. Park City, 7-2
T20. Bonneville, 8-1
T20. Timpview, 4-3
Also receiving votes: Snow Canyon, Juab, Wasatch, West, Stansbury.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.