Davis was one of the biggest movers in this week's Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll. The Darts went from No. 13 in Week 1 to No. 8 this week following a 48-6 win at Viewmont.
Skyridge jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 after beating Bingham 35-7. Kearns went from No. 17 to No. 13.
East fell from No. 5 to No. 11 after a shutout loss to Orem, and Timpview fell from No. 11 into a tie for 20th.
Skyline (17), Farmington (T20) and Wasatch (T20) are new additions to this week's rankings following double-digit wins last week.
Herriman (18), Ridgeline (T20) and Springville (T20) dropped out of the poll.
Ranked matchups this week include No. 1 Corner Canyon at No. 9 Bingham, which will be nationally televised on ESPN, No. 4 Orem at No. 5 Skyridge, and No. 11 East at No. 2 Lone Peak.
First-place votes are in parentheses.
1. Corner Canyon, 2-0, (9)
2. Lone Peak, 2-0
3. American Fork, 2-0
4. Orem, 2-0
5. Skyridge, 2-0
6. Pleasant Grove, 2-0
7. Sky View, 2-0
8. Davis, 2-0
9. Bingham, 0-1
10. Brighton, 2-0
11. East, 1-1
12. Salem Hills, 2-0
13. Kearns, 2-0
14. Roy, 2-0
15. Snow Canyon, 1-0
16. Maple Mountain, 1-1
17. Skyline, 2-0
18. Beaver, 2-0
19. Westlake, 2-0
T20. Farmington, 1-1
T20. Wasatch, 2-0
T20. Timpview, 0-2
Also receiving votes: Weber, Granger, Lehi, Green Canyon, Stansbury, Park City, Ridgeline, Juab, Pine View, Dixie.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.