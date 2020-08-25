Bonneville football 2
Davis was one of the biggest movers in this week's Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll. The Darts went from No. 13 in Week 1 to No. 8 this week following a 48-6 win at Viewmont.

Skyridge jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 after beating Bingham 35-7. Kearns went from No. 17 to No. 13.

East fell from No. 5 to No. 11 after a shutout loss to Orem, and Timpview fell from No. 11 into a tie for 20th.

Skyline (17), Farmington (T20) and Wasatch (T20) are new additions to this week's rankings following double-digit wins last week.

Herriman (18), Ridgeline (T20) and Springville (T20) dropped out of the poll.

Ranked matchups this week include No. 1 Corner Canyon at No. 9 Bingham, which will be nationally televised on ESPN, No. 4 Orem at No. 5 Skyridge, and No. 11 East at No. 2 Lone Peak.

First-place votes are in parentheses.

1. Corner Canyon, 2-0, (9)

2. Lone Peak, 2-0

3. American Fork, 2-0

4. Orem, 2-0

5. Skyridge, 2-0

6. Pleasant Grove, 2-0

7. Sky View, 2-0

8. Davis, 2-0

9. Bingham, 0-1

10. Brighton, 2-0

11. East, 1-1

12. Salem Hills, 2-0

13. Kearns, 2-0

14. Roy, 2-0

15. Snow Canyon, 1-0

16. Maple Mountain, 1-1

17. Skyline, 2-0

18. Beaver, 2-0

19. Westlake, 2-0

T20. Farmington, 1-1

T20. Wasatch, 2-0

T20. Timpview, 0-2

Also receiving votes: Weber, Granger, Lehi, Green Canyon, Stansbury, Park City, Ridgeline, Juab, Pine View, Dixie.

Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.

 

