Roy and Fremont battle in a prep football game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Plain City.

 Brian Wolfer, Special to the Standard-Examiner

Davis and Roy continued to climb in Week 3 of the Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll.

The Darts went from No. 8 in Week 2 to No. 6 this week after a 44-0 win at Northridge. Roy went from No. 14 to No. 12 this week after a 34-27 win at Fremont.

For the third week in a row, Corner Canyon was the unanimous No. 1 team after the Chargers beat Bingham 42-20 Friday in a game televised on ESPN.

Westlake was the biggest mover this week, jumping eight spots from No. 19 to No. 11.

Ridgeline reappeared in the poll after a 45-7 win against Farmington.

Bingham dropped five spots to No. 14 and East dropped from No. 11 to No. 15. Orem fell from No. 4 to No. 7. The top five spots are occupied by Region 4 teams.

Farmington, Wasatch and Timpview dropped out of the poll.

First-place votes are in parentheses.

1. Corner Canyon, 3-0 (8)

2. Lone Peak, 3-0

3. American Fork, 3-0

4. Skyridge, 3-0

5. Pleasant Grove, 3-0

6. Davis, 3-0

7. Orem, 2-1

8. Sky View, 3-0

9. Brighton, 3-0

10. Salem Hills, 3-0

11. Westlake, 3-0

12. Roy, 3-0

13. Kearns, 3-0

14. Bingham, 0-2

15. East, 1-2

16. Snow Canyon, 2-0

17. Maple Mountain, 1-2

18. Skyline, 3-0

19. Beaver, 3-0

20. Ridgeline, 2-0

Other teams receiving votes: Weber, Wasatch, Timpview, Lehi, Green Canyon, Stansbury, Juab, Alta and Summit Academy.

Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

