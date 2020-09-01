Davis and Roy continued to climb in Week 3 of the Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll.
The Darts went from No. 8 in Week 2 to No. 6 this week after a 44-0 win at Northridge. Roy went from No. 14 to No. 12 this week after a 34-27 win at Fremont.
For the third week in a row, Corner Canyon was the unanimous No. 1 team after the Chargers beat Bingham 42-20 Friday in a game televised on ESPN.
Westlake was the biggest mover this week, jumping eight spots from No. 19 to No. 11.
Ridgeline reappeared in the poll after a 45-7 win against Farmington.
Bingham dropped five spots to No. 14 and East dropped from No. 11 to No. 15. Orem fell from No. 4 to No. 7. The top five spots are occupied by Region 4 teams.
Farmington, Wasatch and Timpview dropped out of the poll.
First-place votes are in parentheses.
1. Corner Canyon, 3-0 (8)
2. Lone Peak, 3-0
3. American Fork, 3-0
4. Skyridge, 3-0
5. Pleasant Grove, 3-0
6. Davis, 3-0
7. Orem, 2-1
8. Sky View, 3-0
9. Brighton, 3-0
10. Salem Hills, 3-0
11. Westlake, 3-0
12. Roy, 3-0
13. Kearns, 3-0
14. Bingham, 0-2
15. East, 1-2
16. Snow Canyon, 2-0
17. Maple Mountain, 1-2
18. Skyline, 3-0
19. Beaver, 3-0
20. Ridgeline, 2-0
Other teams receiving votes: Weber, Wasatch, Timpview, Lehi, Green Canyon, Stansbury, Juab, Alta and Summit Academy.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.