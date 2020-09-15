After a one-week hiatus, the Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll returns with a couple of new teams and one big mover.
Weber High, off to a dominant 5-0 start, is now in the poll, checking in at No. 16. Ridgeline High from Cache County is the biggest mover, going from No. 20 to No. 12 after defeating Bear River 34-27 last week.
Bingham is also entering the poll for the first time at No. 15 while Orem and East each dropped five spots.
Davis held at No. 6 and Roy moved up one spot to No. 11; they'll face each other Friday.
Bonneville's hot start hasn't gone unnoticed as the Lakers received some points in the poll. Corner Canyon was once again the unanimous top pick, as it has been each week. Region 4 teams comprise the top five spots.
1. Corner Canyon, 5-0 (8)
T2. Lone Peak, 5-0
T2. American Fork, 5-0
4. Skyridge, 5-0
5. Pleasant Grove, 5-0
6. Davis, 5-0
7. Sky View, 5-0
8. Brighton, 5-0
9. Salem Hills, 5-0
10. Kearns, 5-0
11. Roy, 5-0
T12. Orem, 3-2
T12. Ridgeline, 4-0
14. Snow Canyon, 4-0
15. Bingham, 2-2
16. Weber, 4-0
T17. Maple Mountain, 4-1
T17. Skyline, 5-0
19. Beaver, 5-0
T20. East, 1-3
T20. Pine View, 4-1
Others receiving votes: Bonneville, Stansbury, Wasatch, Juab, Lehi, Westlake, North Sanpete, West, Herriman.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.