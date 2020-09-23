After Friday's thrilling 48-47 win at Davis, the Roy Royals jumped five spots up to No. 6 in this week's Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll.
The Darts conversely fell from No. 6 to No. 11 while Weber, previously No. 16, fell out of the top 20 following an upset loss at Layton.
Other big movers were Skyline (from No. 17 to 12), Wasatch (from unranked to No. 16), Brighton (from No. 8 to 5) and Ridgeline (down from 12 to 20).
Corner Canyon was once again the unanimous No. 1 team. Weber and Bonneville received multiple votes. Region 4 teams comprise the top four spots.
1. Corner Canyon (8), 6-0
2. Lone Peak, 6-0
3. Skyridge, 6-0
4. American Fork, 5-1
5. Brighton, 6-0
6. Roy, 6-0
7. Sky View, 6-0
8. Kearns, 6-0
9. Pleasant Grove, 5-1
10. Salem Hills, 6-0
11. Davis, 5-1
12. Skyline, 6-0
T13. Orem, 3-2
T13. Bingham, 3-2
15. Snow Canyon, 5-0
16. Wasatch, 5-1
17. Pine View, 5-1
18. Beaver, 6-0
19. East, 2-3
20. Ridgeline, 4-1
Also receiving votes: Weber, Bonneville, Park City, Maple Mountain, Juab, Lehi, West, Stansbury, Mountain View, Alta.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.