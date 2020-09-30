Roy climbed from No. 6 into a tie for fifth place in this week's Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll.
Roy is tied for fifth with Brighton following the Royals' 50-31 win against Northridge last week.
Davis moved back into the top 10 after a 42-6 win against Syracuse. The Darts were No. 11 last week and now check in at No. 9.
Skyridge and Lone Peak swapped places at No. 2 and No. 3. Corner Canyon was again the unanimous No. 1 team. Bingham was the big riser, going up to No. 10 from 14.
No. 17 Beaver will face fellow unbeaten Kanab this week. Park City enters the poll for the first time.
Salem Hills was the big dropper this week, going from No. 10 to out of the polls after a surprise loss to Springville. Despite losing to Bingham, East rose one spot to No. 18.
Top-20 matchups this week are: Skyridge at Lone Peak, American Fork at Pleasant Grove and Snow Canyon at Pine View.
1. Corner Canyon, 7-0 (8)
2. Skyridge, 7-0
3. Lone Peak, 6-1
4. American Fork, 6-1
T5. Roy, 7-0
T5. Brighton, 7-0
7. Sky View, 7-0
8. Kearns, 7-0
9. Davis, 6-1
10. Bingham, 4-2
11. Skyline, 6-0
12. Snow Canyon, 6-0
13. Pleasant Grove, 5-2
14. Orem, 3-2
15. Pine View, 6-1
16. Wasatch, 6-1
17. Beaver, 7-0
18. East, 2-4
19. Ridgeline, 6-1
20. Park City, 5-2
Also receiving votes: Bonneville, Weber, Timpview, Juab, Maple Mountain, Alta, Stansbury.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.