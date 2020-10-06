Weber High reentered the Standard-Examiner Utah Prep Football Media Poll this week after beating Davis 32-26. The Warriors, who were receiving votes but not ranked last week, surged to No. 16.
Roy stayed at No. 5 after beating Clearfield, but the Royals are now alone in fifth instead of tied for fifth.
Pine View beat Snow Canyon and jumped from No. 15 to No. 10. Beaver thrashed Kanab in a battle of unbeatens and checks in at No. 15, up two spots from last week.
Orem didn't play for the third-straight week and rose from 14th and into a tie for No. 11.
Davis dropped from No. 9 to out of the polls following the 32-26 loss to Weber.
Snow Canyon fell from 12th to 20th after a close loss to Pine View. Bingham dropped from 10th to 17th after losing to Riverton.
Top-20 matchups this week (should they not be canceled) are: No. 1 Corner Canyon at No. 4 Skyridge, and No. 2 Lone Peak at No. 3 American Fork.
1. Corner Canyon, 8-0 (8)
2. Lone Peak, 7-1
3. American Fork, 7-1
4. Skyridge, 7-1
5. Roy, 8-0
6. Kearns, 7-0
7. Sky View, 8-0
8. Brighton, 7-0
9. Skyline, 7-0
10. Pine View, 7-1
T11. Pleasant Grove, 5-3
T11. Orem, 3-2
13. Wasatch, 6-1
14. Ridgeline, 6-1
15. Beaver, 8-0
16. Weber, 6-1
T17. Park City, 6-2
T17. Bingham, 4-3
T17. East, 3-4
20. Snow Canyon, 6-1
Also receiving votes: Davis, Salem Hills, Timpview, Juab, Bonneville, Stansbury, Maple Mountain.
Voters are from the Standard-Examiner, Provo Daily Herald, Deseret News, KSL.com, 1280 The Zone, The St. George Spectrum & Daily News, and ESPN 97.7 FM.