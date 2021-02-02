Carson Jones

 Photo supplied, Bonneville High

School: Bonneville High

Year: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward

Performance review: In two Lakers wins last week against Box Elder and Farmington, Jones averaged 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 74% from the field.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

