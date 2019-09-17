Year: Sophomore
Position: Running back
Performance review: In Bonneville’s 27-17 win over Viewmont on Friday, Sept. 13, Shaw returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Shaw also rushed for 73 yards and caught two passes for 54 yards on offense for a total of 224 all-purpose yards.
