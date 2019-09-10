HALLE MORGAN
School: Bonneville High
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
Position: Setter
Performance review: In a four-set win against Judge Memorial on Sept. 3, Morgan dished out season-highs of 41 assists with 19 digs.
