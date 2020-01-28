Camron Chism

Bountiful High senior Camron Chism.

 Photo supplied, Bountiful High School

CAMRON CHISM

School: Bountiful High

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: In a 59-50 win against Viewmont on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Chism scored 35 points with six 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists.

