Cade Montgomery
Photo supplied, Davis High

Kade Montgomery

School: Davis

Year: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Position: Pitcher

Performance review: Montgomery pitched a complete game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts against just two walks in a 1-0 win for Davis against Syracuse.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!