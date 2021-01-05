Sam May

Sam May

 Supplied by Farmington High

School: Farmington

Year: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Position: 152-pound weight class

Performance review: Over the weekend at the Syracuse Scuffle tournament, May went 5-0 in five dual matches, winning all five by pinning his opponents.

