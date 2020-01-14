Collin Chandler

Farmington High School sophomore Collin Chandler.

 Supplied by Farmington High

COLLIN CHANDLER

School: Farmington High

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: Chandler scored 35 points with two 3-pointers in a 74-48 win for Farmington against Box Elder on Friday, Jan. 10.

