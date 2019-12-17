Fremont vs. Davis BBB 04
Buy Now

Fremont's Dallin Hall (30) goes up to shoot the ball while defended by Davis' Jake Sampson (3) in a boys varsity basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Fremont High School in Plain City.

 MATT HERP, Standard-Examiner

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: Hall scored 43 points on 17-of-28 shooting with 11 rebounds, leading Fremont to a 64-60 win over Bingham on Saturday in the championship game of the Utah Elite 8 Tournament.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Saturday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email information to pcarr@standard.net

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!