Emma Calvert

 Photo supplied, Fremont High School

School: Fremont High

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball 

Position: Forward

Performance review: In two wins last week, Calvert averaged 21.5 points for the Silverwolves, including a 28-point performance in a win over Northridge.

