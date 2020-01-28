Patricia Ramirez

Layton Christian Academy sophomore Patricia Ramirez.

 Photo supplied, Layton Christian Academy

School: Layton Christian Academy

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: In a 79-33 win against Rockwell on Thursday, Jan. 23, Ramirez scored a season-best 40 points.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Saturday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email information to pcarr@standard.net

