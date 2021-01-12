Caitlin Richardson

Caitlin Richardson

 Photo supplied, Robert Casey

School: Ogden High

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: In the Tigers’ 38-30 win against Tooele on Jan. 7, Richardson scored 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting with six rebounds while playing all 32 minutes of the game.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!