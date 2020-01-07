Gracie Sorenson

Syracuse High sophomore Gracie Sorenson

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

Performance review: In Friday’s 71-31 home win against Clearfield, Sorenson led the Titans with a 13-point, 12-rebound performance, both of which were career highs.

