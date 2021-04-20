Abby Sims
Photo supplied, Syracuse High

Abby Sims

School: Syracuse

Year: Senior

Sport: Softball

Position: Pitcher

Performance review: In two wins last week for the Titans, Sims pitched all 14 innings with a 2.00 ERA, allowing 14 total hits with three walks against 19 strikeouts.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

