Connor Saunders

 Photo supplied, Syracuse High

School: Syracuse High

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Performance review: In the Titans’ 61-47 win against Northridge on Jan. 5, Saunders scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six rebounds while playing all 32 minutes.

