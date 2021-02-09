Sam Gibby

Weber High senior Sam Gibby

 Photo supplied, Weber High

School: Weber High

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward

Performance review: In two wins last week for the Warriors, Gibby scored 16 points against Northridge and 15 points against Syracuse.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!