SALT LAKE CITY — The state basketball tournament can bring out the best in teams, the most raw emotions and also, candid comments.
Fremont High girls basketball coach Lisa Dalebout called the Silverwolves' first-half defensive effort "soft" in Friday's 6A state tournament semifinal against Skyridge at the Huntsman Center.
Fremont sophomore Timea Gardiner agreed.
But a pointed halftime talk was a big reason why the Silverwolves' second half was vastly better, why they outscored the Falcons by 14 after halftime and why Fremont is heading back to the state championship game after a 71-55 win.
"We defended harder (in the second half). I really feel like we had more urgency. I challenged them, I did not feel like they executed the game plan as far as we were intending to do to their shooters," Dalebout said.
"I thought that they played a little soft, to be honest."
Fremont started with maybe its best offensive quarter of the season at the best possible time. The Silverwolves outscored Skyridge 23-12, shot 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
In the first half, they outrebounded the Falcons 20-9 and were whistled for three fouls versus the Falcons' nine.
But Dalebout was nervous before the game started and the Falcons soon justified that feeling.
It was a two-point game at halftime (34-32) because eight of Skyridge's 12 first-half field goals were 3-pointers and because Fremont committed seven turnovers, many against a full-court press.
"This team was a really quick team and we made passes in the full court that we normally, through the season, got, and they closed out the passing lanes a lot faster. We needed to adjust better to it," Dalebout said about the press.
Skyridge's dynamic point guard Ally Blackham, who scored 15 in the first half, capped a 12-0 Falcons run with a corner long ball.
The run necessitated better defense from Fremont.
"(Dalebout) basically chewed us out," Gardiner said of the halftime talk. "Told us that we needed to buck up and play how we usually play."
In the second half, Blackham scored six points, missed all her 3-pointers and the Falcons scored just 23 total points.
Fremont handled the press better and cashed in with many layups at the other end.
The Silverwolves again led by double digits in the third quarter and again watched the Falcons come back to within 50-44.
Eventually, Fremont pulled away during a fourth quarter in which it went 3 of 3 from 3-point range, 7 of 9 overall and 4 of 4 from the foul line (the Silverwolves went 19 of 20 from the stripe for the game).
Emma Calvert totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Maggie Mendelson scored 11 points with three blocks. The final rebounding margin was 36-16 for Fremont.
Gardiner, who led the team with 17 points, said the game felt like a two-point game the whole time and with Skyridge's ability to quickly erase big leads, it was no surprise Fremont kept attacking even when the final result wasn't in question.
Of concern, though, is point guard Halle Duft's health. She was fouled in the final minute of the game and stayed down on the court as trainers and coaches worked on her right knee.
Duft walked off the court with some help and was walking around under her own power after the game but, as the Silverwolves' primary ball handler, she plays a bigger role in games than stats would ever show.
Skyridge pressed full-court from the first possession and if it didn't press, it sprung a half-court trap. The ball was in Duft's hands most of the game and as such, she had seven assists with four turnovers to go with 15 points.
Even with the way the game ended, the Silverwolves' mood was hardly damp, even if the locker room floor was.
After the game, Dalebout opened the door, yelled, "Oh yeah, hell yeah!" ran in and celebrated with the team.
This year's semifinal locker room mood was a 180-degree difference from last year after the Silverwolves' season ended against Bingham.
"We know what it feels like to lose from last year, so a lot of us (at halftime) were like, it's not happening this year. All of us had the mindset of, this is our time," Gardiner said.
FREMONT VS. BINGHAM III
For the third year running, Fremont and Bingham will meet in a vital juncture of the girls basketball state playoffs.
Two years ago, the Silverwolves beat the Miners in the title game. Last year, Bingham ended Fremont's season in the semifinals.
The teams also have played each other in recent regular seasons and are therefore familiar with each other.
Bingham has one of the best point guards in the state, Ameleya Angilau, but Duft played a huge role in limiting Angilau to just eight points in Fremont's 71-44 win in the teams' second game of the year.
One thing's for sure: this year's state title game isn't going to be a 27-point blowout. The Miners have a habit of exacting revenge in the postseason, as they did last year.