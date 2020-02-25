SALT LAKE CITY — Kasey Walkenhurst's voice came from the hallway.
"Move out of the way!" the Farmington boys basketball coach said.
He ran into the locker room holding a water bottle with the cap taken off, jumped into a throng of Phoenix basketball players and started jumping and celebrating.
It was the emotional release that Farmington needed after winning an overtime state tournament game that, for a few minutes, looked like would be its last game of the season.
"We didn’t want that to be our last game, so we just decided to play as hard as we could, get key stops and go get a win," Farmington senior McKay Thomsen said afterward.
Instead, the Phoenix withstood its leading scorer fouling out in the fourth quarter, got a game-tying bucket from a guard with zero points at the end of regulation and survived — as literally as the word's definition implies — a 78-76 thriller over No. 17 seed Provo in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at the University of Utah.
The game was tied several times late and both teams alternated taking the lead before late theatrics. Provo trailed 78-75 when Lincoln Prager was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in overtime.
He made the first, missed the next two and Farmington's players celebrated on center court. Somehow they still had energy left after a tension-filled overtime game to keep celebrating in the locker room.
"I'm still trying to figure that out," Walkenhurst said when asked just how the Phoenix pulled out the win. His tie was loosened and nearly off. He took a breath, then continued.
"A group of resilient boys that never quit, again, guys that aren't necessarily our go-to guys, like Mason Covington coming in getting those and-one's and getting that big free throw to get us the lead," he said.
Farmington will face No. 4-seeded Timpview in Thursday's semifinals at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix appeared on paper as the better team, but the 17th-seeded Bulldogs played with freedom, nothing to lose — they upset top-seeded Maple Mountain in the second round — and made Tuesday's affair flat-out riveting in the second half.
Farmington shot 14 of 24 from the field in the first half, 58.3%, yet led by one point because of two buzzer-beaters at the end of each quarter by Prager.
The first was a banked in half-court shot at the end of the first quarter. The second was a putback before halftime that kept the Bulldogs within 34-33 at halftime.
Thomsen and Max Walton hit buckets to give Farmington a 41-35 lead early in the third quarter, then the lead ballooned to 54-40 with 2:37 left in the third before Provo came all the way back to tie things up at 59 early in the fourth.
That set the stage for a closing stretch where the Bulldogs and Phoenix looked equal parts like they were going to win and subsequently let the game slip away.
Josh Wade made a pair of free throws to make the Farmington lead 66-64 with 2:32 left.
Provo retook the lead with 1:31 left, 68-67, thanks in part to the game of Juan Pablo Camargo's life.
The lanky Provo post finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds — six offensive boards — as the Bulldogs shot 46 of their 58 field goal attempts inside the arc.
Thomsen, who scored a team-high 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, made two foul shots to cut the lead to 70-69 with 50 seconds left.
Provo traveled on the next possession, but Farmington missed a shot and gave the Bulldogs another chance. Then came Covington's big moment.
Covington had zero points at that stage. Leading scorer Collin Chandler had fouled out with 20 points.
Covington drove the basket with Farmington down 71-69, and got a short-angle layup to drop in with a foul. Farmington's student section, which stretched up at least a dozen rows, went wild.
"We just came together as a team, we had a lot of kids step up, McKay hit some big shots today, Truman played big in the post. When somebody’s not playing well or somebody fouls out, we have other weapons and we can get in there," Covington said.
He missed the free throw and Provo missed a couple chances at the other end to win, but not after the Bulldogs drove the length of the floor and the clock hadn't started running, forcing a half-court reset in a tie game.
Provo was livid. Farmington had a chance to set up.
"It gave us a little bit of chance to talk to our teammates and say, 'We’ve got to lock this one up,'" Covington said.
Covington wasn't done yet, making another and-one to give Farmington a 74-73 lead, and the Phoenix held on.
"We had to play with the lead in overtime as you saw when they got up two, they wanted to stall it. If they would've wanted to, they would've stalled it the next 3 1/2 minutes," Walkenhurst said.
This was the type of game where it looked like the basketball deities that be were wanting the plucky, 17th-seeded underdogs to make a semifinal run.
Provo games are usually in the 50's scoring-wise, but it took Farmington having one of its best shooting performances of the season — 25 of 43, including 7 of 13 from deep — to get rid of the Bulldogs.
WOODS CROSS 80, OREM 75
Woods Cross (19-5) will play in its first state semifinal since 2016 after a tight, high-scoring win against Orem.
"They play the way that we want to play. Their defense is geared to where they want to just capitalize on every turnover they can create, and then run and get a quick basket...we play the same way," Wildcats head coach Jeff Jorgensen said.
The Tigers took an early 8-0 lead and Jorgensen called timeout because the Wildcats' post player, Tyler Roberts, wasn't even touching the ball, and they like to get him the ball on offense.
Roberts and Jake Howe each scored 20 points, leading a balanced team scoring effort.
Quaid Knell scored 17 points with five assists, four rebounds and three steals on a 7-for-8 shooting clip. Elliot Spencer added 10 points.
Woods Cross shot 31 for 50 from the field (62%) and had 21 assists on those 31 made baskets.
The 'Cats went into halftime down 37-32, then outscored Orem 27-19 in the third quarter and held serve in the fourth.
Woods Cross plays Springville in a Thursday semifinal at 8:40 p.m.
SPRINGVILLE 65, BOUNTIFUL 60
Rob Whaley scored 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting, but no other Bountiful (16-12) player scored in double figures in a quarterfinal loss to Springville.
The Devils led 48-37 entering the fourth quarter, but Bountiful came back and several times made it a one-possession game.
This story will be updated throughout the day with results.