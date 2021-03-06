TAYLORSVILLE — Three years ago, a freshman Emma Calvert burst on to the high school girls basketball scene in Utah with a 21-point, 10-rebound performance in the 2018 state title game that Fremont won 61-47 against Bingham.
Calvert was the anchor of a Fremont girls basketball senior class that would win four straight Region 1 championships by winning every single region game they played — an incredible accomplishment, but the Silverwolves were never satisfied.
On Saturday afternoon, three years after their only state title and one year after last year’s championship heartbreaker, the Fremont seniors closed their prep careers by raising the state championship trophy with as much emotion as they did when they capped an unexpected title run in 2018.
“I feel like our team doesn’t really know what it’s like to win a state championship except for the seniors, so I feel like we knew what we had to do. We knew how hard it was going to be, because it’s really hard to win a state championship, especially undefeated like we did,” Calvert said.
The Silverwolves turned a 24-23 halftime deficit into a spirited second half to beat No. 1 Herriman 63-43 at Salt Lake Community College in a resounding win that not only secured a second state championship in four years, but also an unbeaten, 26-0 season.
It became a fitting ending to the prep careers for the Fremont senior class, which went to the state semifinals each year, the finals three of four years and took home the trophy twice.
“I would’ve been sick inside if they didn’t get anything less, because I don’t use the term deserve very often, but they absolutely deserve this,” head coach Lisa Dalebout said. “I don’t know if you get another group like that, this is like one of those generational groups that you’re just really grateful you have.”
Calvert turned in an MVP performance with 30 points, 12 rebounds and a 16-of-17 mark from the free-throw line, most of which came in the second half as Herriman sought to come back.
Going undefeated wasn't in their minds, players said after the game, but it just so happened that Fremont's laser-focused approach to the 2020-21 campaign following the 2020 title-game heartbreak helped make the unbeaten season happen.
“I was really hoping to end it like this so I can go out on a high note. I think it’s just really awesome that I’m holding it again, I missed it,” Calvert said while holding the state championship trophy.
Maggie Mendelson had 15 points with 14 rebounds as the Silverwolves shot 18 of 38 from the field, 25 of 32 from the line and exploited mismatch after mismatch in the post, just like they had all season long.
Some think the redeeming quality about this Fremont team led by three Division-I basketball recruits (one, Timea Gardiner, has been out for more than a month and did not play in the playoffs) is that the Silverwolves score buckets by the dozen against other teams, and that’s how they win games by 40 all the time.
In reality, when Fremont plays at 100%, the Silverwolves do things like hold opponents to 20 points in an entire game, hold foes to 20 empty possessions in a row or, in the case of Herriman on Saturday, holding the Mustangs to a 10-minute, 30-second field-goal drought to start the second half.
The Mustangs shot 16 of 64 from the field Saturday, 5 of 27 from 3-point range and star guard Lealani Falatea, who will be BYU teammates with Calvert, was 5 of 21 from the field.
Fremont shot better than Herriman in the first half (45.5% to 35.7%) but trailed 24-23 at halftime by losing the turnover battle 8-0, and because the Silverwolves didn’t score in the second quarter until the 4:16 mark with a wide-open Calvert jumper.
“We went to a zone (in the second half) to try to make them more of a jump-shooting team. When you play this many games in a week your legs get tired and they’re really good shooters, but we really thought to ourselves we can’t keep getting beat to the basket,” Dalebout said.
Their largest lead in the game was 4-0 early in the first quarter before a 12-2 run to start the third put Fremont up 35-26 following five points from Calvert.
It was a precursor of things to come, outscoring the Mustangs 17-3 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth for 40 second-half points against one of the best teams in the state.
“It takes everything. No one understands how hard it is unless they’ve done it," senior point guard Halle Duft said. "It’s a battle, it’s a grind every single day from the moment that we lost last year, getting in the gyms, conditioning, lifting, working out every single day mentally and physically,”
Winning a state championship is harder than ever because of the quality of girls basketball in the state, Dalebout said earlier this week.
Just in the last three games, the Silverwolves beat a Skyridge team with a D-I guard (Ally Blackham), a Bingham team with a likely college basketball player in the future (Sierra Lichtie) and a Herriman team with a BYU-bound guard.
This type of team would’ve rolled to a title virtually unopposed a few years ago, she said, and though Saturday’s 20-point title game romp seems like it was easy, it certainly wasn’t.
“It’s incredible. They’re such a good team,” Duft said.